E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

On this day in Town’s history: Latics whipped 4-0 as Town go on a sparkling run

PUBLISHED: 18:00 05 April 2020

Town players celebrate a goal during their 4-0 win over Oldham, on April 5, 1997. James Scowcroft, left, scored the opener and Neil Gregory, right, the fourth.

Town players celebrate a goal during their 4-0 win over Oldham, on April 5, 1997. James Scowcroft, left, scored the opener and Neil Gregory, right, the fourth.

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year, this time from 23 years ago when Neil Warnock’s Oldham Athletic were demolished 4-0

A delighted Neil Gregory celebrates bagging Town's fourth goal in a 4-0 win over Odham, 23 years ago to the day.A delighted Neil Gregory celebrates bagging Town's fourth goal in a 4-0 win over Odham, 23 years ago to the day.

Ipswich Town, during George Burley’s second full season at the helm, produced an electric end to the 1996-97 season to reach the Championship play-offs.

It all began with a convincing 4-0 home win over relegation-haunted Oldham Athletic, in front of a modest crowd of 11,953, on April 5, 1997.

Jamie Scowcroft, Geraint Williams, Mick Stockwell and Neil Gregory were all on target that day to kick-start a winning run that extended to five matches.

Town followed this up with a similar 4-0 win at Swindon, a prized 2-0 home win over arch rivals Norwich City, and successive 1-0 victories over Manchester City and away at Portsmouth.

The Portman Road scoreboard says it all; Ipswich Town 4 Oldham Athletic 0, from April 5, 1997The Portman Road scoreboard says it all; Ipswich Town 4 Oldham Athletic 0, from April 5, 1997

As a result, Town finished fifth in the table, with Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley going up in the two automatic promotion slots. Bolton’s John McGinlay was the division’s top scorer with 24 goals.

However, Town had the misfortune to lose a play-off semi-final to Sheffield United, on the away goals rule.

You may also want to watch:

- On this day in Town’s history: Sky Blues the limit for Bobby Robson’s super Town

Stockwell netted in a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane, with Scowcroft and Blackburn Rovers loanee Niklas Gudmundsson on target in a 2-2 draw at Portman Road in the second leg.

As it happened, it was sixth-placed Crystal Palace who ended up securing promotion via the play-offs that season.

Burley had arrived as manager of Town just over two years before, having resigned as Colchester United boss on Christmas Eve, 1994.

And three of the four goalscorers against Oldham, this day 23 years ago, were to go on to have Colchester connections.

Stockwell impressed as a player, while Welsh midfielder Williams gave great service to the U’s as a player, coach, assistant manager and manager.

Gregory helped the U’s to win promotion via the fourth tier play-offs the following season (1997-98), initially on loan from Ipswich before making the move permanent,

As for Oldham, their new manager Neil Warnock, appointed on February 21, 1997, was unable to prevent them from being relegated to the third tier, along with Southend and Grimsby.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk police chief calls on ‘small proportion’ to stop ignoring lockdown rules

Chief Constable Steve Jupp wants to see all of Suffolk observe social distancing and beat coronavirus Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Couple returning home after being stranded on coronavirus cruise ship

Judith and Wayne Clarke are due to arrive home in Lowestoft soon after the Coral Princess cruise. Picture: The Clarke family

Police called to Ipswich park after reports of man with gun

A picture taken near Bourne Park of a reported ongoing police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

On this day in Town’s history: Latics whipped 4-0 as Town go on a sparkling run

Town players celebrate a goal during their 4-0 win over Oldham, on April 5, 1997. James Scowcroft, left, scored the opener and Neil Gregory, right, the fourth.

Coronavirus: Nine more deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Nine more people have died at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE
Drive 24