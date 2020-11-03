E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

‘They will be up there’ - Sunderland boss Parkinson on clash with promotion rivals Town

PUBLISHED: 11:34 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 03 November 2020

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson says tonight's clash with Ipswich Town will be a test of both teams' promotion credentials Picture: PA SPORT

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson says tonight's clash with Ipswich Town will be a test of both teams' promotion credentials Picture: PA SPORT

PA Archive/PA Images

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson says tonight’s clash with Ipswich Town is a a test of both teams’ promotion credentials.

Paul Lambert’s Blues head to the Stadium of Light (7pm ko) in second place in League One on goal difference, having won their last two matches 1-0, while the Black Cats sit in sixth, having played a game less than Town and only lost once in the league so far.

The sides are two of the biggest in the division, with tonight’s clash being a real litmus test for Lambert’s men, who have struggled to beat ther promotion rivals so far this season and all of last campaign.

MORE: A litmus test, limited options and time for an injection of pace? – Talking points head of Sunderland v Ipswich Town

Parkinson said: “Ipswich had a good start, then they had a couple of indifferent away performances at Doncaster and Lincoln, but they have bounced back in two tight games against Gillingham and Crewe and come out on top in both of those.

“They will be up there and one of the teams that will be up in and around the automatic promotion places come the end of the season.

“They will have been pleased to get the win against Crewe at the weekend. Crewe will probably feel they deserved something from the game but it’s about taking your chances when you are on top and Ipswich did that while Crewe didn’t.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: Please Marcus, watch the Wembley 2000 film and get inspired!

“People will look at this game and see it as a test of both sides’ promotion credentials - that is bound to happen when you play against teams that are expected to compete at the top of the table.

“For our part, we have beaten Peterborough already this season and we went to Charlton - who have since emerged as a very strong side - and we outplayed them for long periods, even though it ended goalless.

“Hull are another side near the top and we dominated the Carabao Cup game against them, although we ended up losing on penalties.

“Then against Portsmouth in our last home game, (3-1 loss) admittedly we weren’t at our best.

MORE: ‘Winning at Sunderland would be a huge statement,’ says Town defender Ward

“So we have played a few of the top six contenders and this is another one, and I’m pleased we’re going into it on the back of a terrific win at the weekend.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Urgent repairs as large crack found on bridge poses ‘major safey issue’

Work currently undergoing on the bridge to investigate the crack at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Urgent repairs as large crack found on bridge poses ‘major safey issue’

Work currently undergoing on the bridge to investigate the crack at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Game off! Almost all non-league, women’s and youth football - non-elite grassroots to end Thursday - that includes training but NOT school sport

Game off. Non-league finishes on Thursday

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Just as at Portman Road, history hangs heavy on the Black Cats

Big game tonight for both teams at the Stadium of Light

‘They will be up there’ - Sunderland boss Parkinson on clash with promotion rivals Town

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson says tonight's clash with Ipswich Town will be a test of both teams' promotion credentials Picture: PA SPORT