parkrun round-up: Great Cornard, Lowestoft, Felixstowe and Bury

Runners set off at the start of the Great Cornard parkrun, which featured a field of 178. Picture: CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE Archant

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-Essex, we focus on the Great Cornard, Lowestoft and Felixstowe events

Emma's Hen Run was incorporated in Saturday's Great Cornard parkrun. Picture: CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE Emma's Hen Run was incorporated in Saturday's Great Cornard parkrun. Picture: CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

A big field of 178, the third largest of the year and the joint third biggest in the event's history, enjoyed fine running conditions at the 282nd staging of the Great Cornard parkrun on Saturday morning.

A big contingent from 'Emma's Hen Run' (Emma Clark's) swelled numbers - the record field is the 233 that took part at Event No. 258 on January 5.

The experienced Colin Ridley, an over-55 veteran from Colchester Harriers, was first home in 18mins 37secs, just four seconds ahead of runner-up and Harriers' club-mate Andrew Lovelock (18:41).

Richard Smith, of local club Sudbury Joggers, was third in 19:30, followed by Joggers' club-mate Darren Judd (20:04) and Tri Sudbury's Michael Drury (20:15).

Runners stream along the promenade at the start of the Lowestoft parkrun. Picture: LOWESTOFT PARKRUN FACEBOOK Runners stream along the promenade at the start of the Lowestoft parkrun. Picture: LOWESTOFT PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Catriona Ward Sell, of the well-named Lonely Goat RC, was the first female finisher in 20:37, ahead of Aine Murphy (21:31) and Sudbury Joggers' over-50 veteran Jackie Hann (24:59).

To the north of the county, a massive field of 438 revelled in the warm weather at the weekly Lowestoft parkrun, although numbers were down on the previous week's 561.

Teenager Billy Girling was first home over the 5K challenge on Lowestoft promenade in 18:06, six seconds ahead of Norfolk Gazelles' Oliver Jones, with over-50 veteran Darren Honour in third (18:53).

Runners tackling the Lowestoft parkrun, with colourful beach-huts in the background. Picture: LOWESTOFT PARKRUN FACEBOOK Runners tackling the Lowestoft parkrun, with colourful beach-huts in the background. Picture: LOWESTOFT PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Nine runners beat the 20-minute barrier, including twin sisters Millie and Maddie Jordan-Lee. The Stowmarket Striders duo were eighth and ninth in 19:59.

Polly Davies was third in 20:27, just 15 seconds off her personal best for the course.

Staying on the coast, 263 runners and walkers were on Felixstowe promenade to take part in the 61st Felixstowe parkrun.

Andrew Farn (18:19) and Cormac O'Driscoll (18:36) were first and second, with Ipswich JAFFA's over-55 veteran Glynn Thomas third home in 19:05.

Georgia Gavin, also of JAFFA, was the first female in 22:16, which was a personal best for the Felixstowe course. Becky Foster, of local club Felixstowe Road Runners, was second in 23:03 and Gemma Sheppard third (23:17).

The morning after the night before (Bury Friday Five), the 304th Bury St Edmunds parkrun saw a strong run by Laura Thomas, of Ipswich JAFFA.

Thomas was second overall from a field of 256, in 18:55, just eight seconds off his Bury PB. Chris Mower (Saint Edmund Pacers) was first home in 18:48.