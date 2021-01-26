'He was the backbone of the football club'. Tributes paid to Club President
- Credit: Contributed
A man who dedicated much of his life to a local football club, has passed away, aged 93.
Bert Grundrill spent almost 50 years helping Grundisburgh Football Club to success on and off the field. He was Club President and passed away just over a month after losing his beloved wife, Pat.
Speaking on behalf of the club, Mickey Squirrell, a former player and manager said: "Bert was a kind warm-hearted gentleman, who didn't have a bad word to say about anybody.
"As a club we celebrate his long life and all that he achieved in his time here since he arrived at the end of 1972 after moving down from Norfolk.
"Along with other committee members, he was the backbone of the football club that went on to win so much on the field to make Grundisburgh one of, if not the, most successful Suffolk & Ipswich League club of all time."
Bert became secretary in 1973/74 before handing over to John Broad in 1976. He then became the club's press officer and, under the nom de plume, 'BeeGee', he wrote the club's Green Un notes. This a role he continued until the arrival of the late Robin Dale in 1990.
At the end of 1977, Bert arranged for the installation of showers in the changing rooms, at a cost of £150. He was also part of the committee that installed a bar in the clubhouse in 1982 - at the time a little serving hatch in the corner.
He produced the first Grundisburgh match-day programme in 1984/85 and in 2010 Bert became the third winner of the Grundisburgh Lifetime Achievement award
"When the bar was revamped in 2015, it was named the Bert Grundrill bar," Micky Squirrell added.
"I think it is fair to say his most memorable moments at the club were his eight visits to Portman Road following Grundisburgh in Suffolk Senior Cup finals, the best final for him was our last success in 2008 coming from 2-0 down to beat Hadleigh 3-2."
Bert always said his favourite all-time Grundisburgh player was Micky Scott.
"He did a great deal for our club," Mickey Squirrell said. "And he was still attending games in his 90s. He will be sadly missed."