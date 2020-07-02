‘An incredible team’ - Ex-Town star Anderson realises dream with Wembley win

Northampton Town players and manager Keith Curle lift the trophy as they celebrate promotion to League One on Monday Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Paul Anderson realised a dream by playing at Wembley as Northampton got promoted on Monday - and says the Cobblers, who will be clashing with Town in League One next season, are ‘an incredible team.’

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Northampton will play Ipswich Town in League One next season Picture: PA SPORT Northampton will play Ipswich Town in League One next season Picture: PA SPORT

Anderson came off the bench for the last few minutes as Keith Curle’s squad blew Exeter away 4-0 in the League Two play-off final at an empty Wembley due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE:

And the 31-year-old, who left Town in 2015 after writing his name into club history with a goal in their Championship play-off first leg clash with Norwich, said it was an evening of mixed emotions.

He told the Melton Times: “It’s an incredible achievement and a dream of mine to play at Wembley.

Paul Anderson celebrates scoring for Ipswich against Norwich in the Championship play-offs in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT Paul Anderson celebrates scoring for Ipswich against Norwich in the Championship play-offs in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

“The way my career’s gone in the last couple of years I thought it was never going to happen. But I’ve achieved it and pretty much everything I’ve ever wanted out of my career now.”

He added: “It was a really weird evening. I know everyone’s spoken about football without fans being nothing. Up until last night we just got on with it.

You may also want to watch:

“To do it without the fans is a shame for them and for us, for everyone involved. There’s nothing better than the fans singing and cheering, it was bittersweet really.

MORE:

“When we got back to the stadium there was a massive crowd of fans that’d driven down. That was nice as at least we could share it with some of the hardcore later on.”

Anderson, who’s played 25 times for the Cobblers this season, scoring once, also praised his team-mates for their efforts in winning promotion - next season will be the first time since 1967 that Town and Northampton have met in the league.

He said: “Getting to Wembley was a dream but, deep down, if I’d not got on that pitch there’d be something niggling away at me that I’d not actually played on that pitch.

MORE:

“I played only five or 10 minutes but no-one can take that away from me. I’ve had a big part to play in getting us there. I’m on cloud nine.

“This team is an incredible team. The changing room is a good changing room. It’s very tight knit and you’ve got good characters.”