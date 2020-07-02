E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘An incredible team’ - Ex-Town star Anderson realises dream with Wembley win

02 July, 2020 - 17:00
Northampton Town players and manager Keith Curle lift the trophy as they celebrate promotion to League One on Monday Picture: PA SPORT

Northampton Town players and manager Keith Curle lift the trophy as they celebrate promotion to League One on Monday Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Paul Anderson realised a dream by playing at Wembley as Northampton got promoted on Monday - and says the Cobblers, who will be clashing with Town in League One next season, are ‘an incredible team.’

Northampton will play Ipswich Town in League One next season Picture: PA SPORTNorthampton will play Ipswich Town in League One next season Picture: PA SPORT

Anderson came off the bench for the last few minutes as Keith Curle’s squad blew Exeter away 4-0 in the League Two play-off final at an empty Wembley due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE:

And the 31-year-old, who left Town in 2015 after writing his name into club history with a goal in their Championship play-off first leg clash with Norwich, said it was an evening of mixed emotions.

He told the Melton Times: “It’s an incredible achievement and a dream of mine to play at Wembley.

Paul Anderson celebrates scoring for Ipswich against Norwich in the Championship play-offs in 2015 Picture: ARCHANTPaul Anderson celebrates scoring for Ipswich against Norwich in the Championship play-offs in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

“The way my career’s gone in the last couple of years I thought it was never going to happen. But I’ve achieved it and pretty much everything I’ve ever wanted out of my career now.”

He added: “It was a really weird evening. I know everyone’s spoken about football without fans being nothing. Up until last night we just got on with it.

You may also want to watch:

“To do it without the fans is a shame for them and for us, for everyone involved. There’s nothing better than the fans singing and cheering, it was bittersweet really.

MORE:

“When we got back to the stadium there was a massive crowd of fans that’d driven down. That was nice as at least we could share it with some of the hardcore later on.”

Anderson, who’s played 25 times for the Cobblers this season, scoring once, also praised his team-mates for their efforts in winning promotion - next season will be the first time since 1967 that Town and Northampton have met in the league.

He said: “Getting to Wembley was a dream but, deep down, if I’d not got on that pitch there’d be something niggling away at me that I’d not actually played on that pitch.

MORE:

“I played only five or 10 minutes but no-one can take that away from me. I’ve had a big part to play in getting us there. I’m on cloud nine.

“This team is an incredible team. The changing room is a good changing room. It’s very tight knit and you’ve got good characters.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Schools to return in full from September – but union says plan to abandon social distancing is ‘reckless’

Social distancing measures in schools are expected to be relaxed when all pupils return in September. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Truck driver in court over 146kg heroin and cocaine find at port

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Big changes planned for Foxhall Recycling Centre unveiled

Foxhall Recycling Centre will now accept vans, trailers and trade waste alongside 10 other tips across Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘An incredible team’ - Ex-Town star Anderson realises dream with Wembley win

Northampton Town players and manager Keith Curle lift the trophy as they celebrate promotion to League One on Monday Picture: PA SPORT

Meet the children keeping up with their ‘Daily Mile’ in lockdown

Children in Suffolk have been completing the Daily Mile during lockdown, despite schools being closed to most pupils. Pictured are Harry and Nellie-May. Pictures: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL