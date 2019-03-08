Live

Watch Paul Lambert's pre-Peterborough press conference LIVE from 9am

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert cut a frustrated figure after Saturday's draw. Photo: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this mroning ahead of the Blues' visit to Peterborough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town go into the game this weekend looking to get back to winning ways, following the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Luton.

But Lambert's men are unbeaten in the league, having won on the opening day at Burton and then drawn at home to Sunderland.

Lambert made 10 changes to his side in midweek but will likely revert back to a side similar to the one which drew with the Black Cats.

Ipswich are also working on a deal for Colchester full-back Kane Vincent-Young, with the former Tottenham man meeting Lambert last night to discuss the deal after a fee was agreed with the U's.

Lambert will be asked about it all this morning and you can follow the press conference right here.