Watch Lambert on meeting Town legends, a solid week’s work, injuries and Reading
PUBLISHED: 13:08 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:07 08 November 2018
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s visit to Reading.
Saturday’s clash at the Madejski Stadium sees the Championship’s bottom two go head-to-head, with the Royal currently five points clear of Lambert’s Blues.
The new Ipswich boss began his career at Portman Road with a 1-1 draw with Preston, in which Freddie Sears gave the hosts the lead before Paul Gallagher equalised in the second half.
Lambert has now had a full week to work with his Ipswich players in the lead-up to what is a vital game in the Blues’ battle to beat the drop.
You can watch his press conference above.