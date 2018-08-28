Partly Cloudy

Watch Lambert on meeting Town legends, a solid week’s work, injuries and Reading

PUBLISHED: 13:08 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:07 08 November 2018

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s visit to Reading.

Saturday’s clash at the Madejski Stadium sees the Championship’s bottom two go head-to-head, with the Royal currently five points clear of Lambert’s Blues.

The new Ipswich boss began his career at Portman Road with a 1-1 draw with Preston, in which Freddie Sears gave the hosts the lead before Paul Gallagher equalised in the second half.

Lambert has now had a full week to work with his Ipswich players in the lead-up to what is a vital game in the Blues’ battle to beat the drop.

You can watch his press conference above.

Reading could be without their two leading goalscorers for Ipswich visit

11:40 Stuart Watson
Yakou Meite has scored four goals in the last four games for Reading but is an injury doubt ahead of Ipswich's visit to the Madejski Stadium. Photo: PA

Reading could be without their two leading goalscorers for Saturday’s crunch Championship clash against Ipswich Town at the Madejski Stadium.

Video Watch as an animated Lambert works closely with midfielder Chalobah during training

11:16 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert worked closely with Trevoh Chalobah in training on Tuesday. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town fans got a glimpse of how new manager Paul Lambert likes to work on the training ground yesterday.

Opinion Assessing Lambert’s Ipswich Town squad and where he might need help in January

06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert says his Ipswich Town squad needs help in January. Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert has already admitted he needs to spend in January, with a striker a top priority. ANDY WARREN takes at the other areas of the squad needing help.

Reed scores twice as young Blues win 3-0 at Bury Town

10:20 Liam Young
Lewis Reed scored twice as Town U18s beat Bury Town 3-0 last night Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lewis Reed bagged a brace as a young Ipswich Town side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners away at Bury Town last night.

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town teenager Jack Lankester has revealed how living with captain Luke Chambers has helped smooth his transition into the Blues first-team.

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Yesterday, 15:39 Andy Warren
Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has met with a trio of Ipswich Town legends to get their thoughts as he bids to get the club moving up the table.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: A late Tommy Smith winner and a win in Italy

11:00 Ross Halls
Tommy Smith scored a late winner on this day in 2014

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Tommy Smith’s late winner against Watford and the Blues winning in Italy....

Video ‘The chance to join another great football club was one I couldn’t miss’ - Walker on move to Ipswich

Yesterday, 12:39 Andy Warren
Jimmy Walker has joined Ipswich Town as goalkeeping coach. Picture: PA

New goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker says moving to Ipswich Town was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Murphy scores hat-trick in Rotherham win

Yesterday, 11:45 Ross Halls
Daryl Murphy celebrates his third goal at Rotherham on this day in 2015

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring a hat-trick as Town won 5-2 at Rotherham....

