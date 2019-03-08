'The emotion of crowd drove us forwards' - Lambert on last-gasp win against AFC Wimbledon

Town manager Paul Lambert celebrates the 2-1 victory.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert said it was 'rubbish' that he was shown a booking after celebrating Kayden Jackson's stoppage-time winner against AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road tonight.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal to give Town a 2-1 lead.

The Blues boss was left jumping for joy when substitute Jackson slammed home four minutes into added time to complete a late turnaround.

Town were frustrated throughout the first half, trailed to Nesta Guinness-Walker's goal (41) then finally made some second half pressure pay when James Norwood headed home sub Alan Judge's corner (81).

"It's terrible isn't it?" said Lambert, when asked about being punished for his celebrations. "It takes the fun away from the game. That's rubbish, it's poor. If you can't celebrate a last minute winner then it takes the emotion out of football. And emotion is 90% of the game."

Reflecting on the win - eight points from the opening four matches putting Town fifth in the early League One standings - Lambert said: "We were relentless in the second half. The lads that came on made a massive impact. First half we were too passive. We had too much of the ball without really doing much with it. Norwood had two good chances which I thought he should have scored.

"Then Wimbledon score and it gives them something to hang on to. I've been involved in many, many games where you come against opposition who make it difficult for you and try to hit you on the counter. You need that little break somewhere.

"You could hear the rumblings (of discontent) in the first half, but hopefully they remember the team is young.

"In the second half the atmosphere and the emotion of the crowd drove us forwards. It didn't sound like 18,000 in here, it sounded like a full stadium."

New signing Anthony Georgiou, who only arrived on loan from Tottenham on Monday, made a big impact as a half-time sub with his direct running on the left-wing.

"I thank Mauriccio for letting him come. I saw him playing in the Audi Cup over in Asia and he played left-back. Tottenham are really kind to let him come here. I know Dean Rastrick (Tottenham performance manager) really well and he said about the lad. He gave us that little bit of spark. Him, Judgey and Kayden came on and did really well for us."