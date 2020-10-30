‘He knows the club... hopefully he can pass on advice’ - Lambert on Dyer’s Town return

Paul Lambert has discussed Kieron Dyer's return to Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER Archant

Paul Lambert is hopeful the appointment of Kieron Dyer as Under 23s manager will benefit the club’s younger players.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kieron Dyer has revealed he's going to start work as Ipswich Town's new U23 coach this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Kieron Dyer has revealed he's going to start work as Ipswich Town's new U23 coach this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dyer started his new role on Thursday following his return to the club after a year away, with the 33-cap England international a popular figure with the club’s young players following a successful time coaching the Under 18s.

His return, following a year of study and visits to leading clubs to pick up new skills and knowledge, is one Lambert hopes will benefit the club as a whole.

“The club needed somebody in that role and Kieron knows the club really well,” Lambert said.

“So hopefully he starts his career in coaching back here and hopefully will be able to pass advice onto the young players.

MORE: Lambert on three ‘kicks up the backside’ which have helped Woolfenden get back on form

“They need to play men’s football to bring them on,” he continued. “The kids who played Gillingham in the EFL Trophy will have really benefited but then we find it to be a bit of a negative that they play at that level one week and then go back to youth level the next.

“That’s where it maybe falls down. If you play against the men every time then that can help bring them on.

“But hopefully Kieron’s appointment can help them.”

Dyer’s appointment has seen Gerard Nash, previously in charge of the Under 23s, move into a first-team scouting role.