‘Myles has a big future… we need to see more of Josh’ – Lambert on Kenlock and Emmanuel

PUBLISHED: 16:28 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 07 March 2019

Myles Kenlock and Josh Emmanuel are out of contract this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Paul Lambert believes Myles Kenlock has ‘a big future’ at Ipswich Town and wants to see more of Josh Emmanuel between now and the end of the season.

Myles Kenlock has started Ipswich Town's last four games. Picture PagepixMyles Kenlock has started Ipswich Town's last four games. Picture Pagepix

The two young full-backs, who have both progressed through the Blues’ academy system, are out of contract at the end of the season but have options in their deals for the club to extend their stay by 12 months.

Kenlock, 22, has started the Blues’ last four games while 21-year-old Emmanuel has not played for the Ipswich first-team since May 2017 having spent time on loan at Rotherham and then Shrewsbury.

MORE: ‘It’s whether something can be done... that’s out of my hands’ - Lambert on future of captain Chambers

“Myles I think has done great and I think he has a big future, the way he is,” Lambert said.

“He’s only 22 and in this moment is playing really good for us.

“He came through the ranks albeit a little bit later and why would you want to let somebody go when they’ve come all the way through and just say ‘see you later’?

Josh Emmanuel featured for Town U23s as they beat Burnley 2-0 at Playford Road on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLSJosh Emmanuel featured for Town U23s as they beat Burnley 2-0 at Playford Road on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

“Then you got out and get a loan which doesn’t then add up. That’s what you have to try and stop.

“I think Kenlock’s been really good for us and I think he’s going to get better and stronger. He’s got better on the ball, too.

MORE: ‘There is no better man to rebuild the club’ - Lambert backed to bring the Blues back

On Emmanuel, who has not featured since returning from his loan at Shrewsbury in January, Lambert said: “Josh came back and hasn’t played a game under us because it was a big, big ask to throw the kid in and let him go with it.

“Josh, we have to see more of. He’s another young kid who’s come through the ranks and it’s an exciting time here for young players, it really is.

“We need to see more of him as the season goes on and we have a chance to see him play and see what happens.”

