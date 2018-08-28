Watch Lambert answer questions ahead of return to Carrow Road with Ipswich Town - LIVE from 1pm

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 February 2019

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the weekend trip to Norwich. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the weekend trip to Norwich. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of his return to former club Norwich City on Sunday.

The Blues boss was in charge of the Canaries between 2009 and 2012, achieving back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League before an acrimonious departure in the summer of 2012.

He beat Norwich on his first return to Carrow Road with Aston Villa in 2012, with his new side winning 4-1, and will be hoping to secure a much-needed victory in this weekend’s East Anglian Derby.

Things are getting desperate at Portman Road, with the Blues sitting eight points from safety heading into this weekend’s game. That gap could be 11, depending on results on Saturday.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference, live right here from 1pm.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

