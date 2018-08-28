Watch Lambert answer questions ahead of return to Carrow Road with Ipswich Town - LIVE from 1pm

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the weekend trip to Norwich. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of his return to former club Norwich City on Sunday.

The Blues boss was in charge of the Canaries between 2009 and 2012, achieving back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League before an acrimonious departure in the summer of 2012.

He beat Norwich on his first return to Carrow Road with Aston Villa in 2012, with his new side winning 4-1, and will be hoping to secure a much-needed victory in this weekend’s East Anglian Derby.

Things are getting desperate at Portman Road, with the Blues sitting eight points from safety heading into this weekend’s game. That gap could be 11, depending on results on Saturday.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference, live right here from 1pm.