Picks from the Paddock: Invincible Army continues to progress

PUBLISHED: 16:03 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 21 June 2019

Blue Point ridden by jockey James Doyle on his way to winning the King's Stand Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: PA

Blue Point ridden by jockey James Doyle on his way to winning the King's Stand Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

16:20 Ascot - Diamond Jubilee Stakes

The final day of the 2019 Royal Ascot meeting see's the Group 1, Diamond Jubilee Stakes taking centre stage.

Raced over a trip of Six Furlongs, this race is open to horses aged four years old and above although three year olds foaled in the Southern Hemisphere are eligible to participate. Without the presence of a three year old this season, tomorrow's contest looks wide open, with past winners and course specialists adding to the already extremely competitive look of the race. 82

Blue Point loves Ascot and won Tuesday's King Stand for the second season running. An uncomplicated, high class individual, he has held his form admirably, from Ascot to Meydan and back again. Should the Godolphin inmate be his usual self, even his slightly off putting draw (9) is easy enough to get over and he is afforded the highest level of respect on what may be his final appearance before heading off to stud.

James Tate has had a season to remember and his Invincible Army has progressed at a fair rate of knots, impressive when winning a Group2 at York last time, there is every reason to suspect he will prove a force at this level and his proven effectiveness on the ground is a major positive. 208

The Tin Man was slightly disappointing when finding the re-opposing, Dream Of Dreams too hot to handle on his comeback at Windsor. Despite that, there is every reason to expect James Fanshawe's seven year old to reverse the form and he is a former winner of this.

Dream Of Dreams himself deserves a mention and is searching for the hat-trick, despite looking unlikely to land it today he is improving and Stoute is quite the master of finding further improvement.

City Light was an agonising second in this last year and is another to consider, he will relish the ground although his strike rate on turf is very moderate for one with such talent. Bound For Nowhere will likely give those drawn low something to chase and he too placed in this last season, the trip does look a stretch for Wesley Ward's challenger though he is entitled to respect. The rest are difficult to overly enthuse about although there may well turn out to be a proper pace on show, with that in mind, The Tin Man is taken improve upon his comeback and run into at least a place from his favourable looking draw.

THE TIN MAN (E/W)

ITV Racing (Royal Ascot)

14:30: Year Of The Tiger (E/W)

15:05: So Perfect (E/W)

15:40: Masar (WIN)

16:20: (See Above)

17:00: Gifted Master (E/W)

17:35: Max Dynamite (WIN)

Best Bets Of The Day:

Dean Kilbryde - PINATUBO (14:30 Ascot)

Chris Connolly - GIFTED MASTER (17:00 Ascot)

Matt Polley - CLEONTE (17:35 Ascot)

