Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Town players....How they fared against Brum

13 April, 2019 - 19:58
Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON takes a look at the Town players’ performances against Birmingham today

Collin Quaner pictured after the game that saw Town relegated from the Championship, following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCollin Quaner pictured after the game that saw Town relegated from the Championship, following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bartosz BIALKOWSKI....6

No chance with the goal and although Birmingham had chances, most they ballooned wide or hit straight at the Town ‘keeper, who had little to do second half.

Josh EMMANUEL....6

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in reflective mood as they stand in front of the North Stand fans following Town's relegation from the Championship after the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in reflective mood as they stand in front of the North Stand fans following Town's relegation from the Championship after the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Caught in possession a couple of times but like most of his team-mates was more prominent in the second period and got some decent crosses in.

Luke CHAMBERS.....6

Was up against a good strike-force in Che Adams and Lukas Jutkiewicz, but stuck his ground solidly enough.

Lukas Jutkiewicz makes it 1-0 to Birmingham. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comLukas Jutkiewicz makes it 1-0 to Birmingham. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James COLLINS.....6

Played an hour and such an important presence, although he and Chambers had it tricky at times against a lively Brum attack.

Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Myles KENLOCK.....6

Too easily beaten by Maxim Colin for the Brum goal, but didn’t let his head go down and continued to be brave on the ball

MORE: Town 1 Birmingham 1... full report

Teddy BISHOP.....6

Glimpses of good stuff from the Town schemer and a couple of decent runs. Just needs to get on the ball more.

Cole SKUSE......7

One of Town’s better players in a tepid first half and upped his game even more in the second as Town got on top.

Gwion EDWARDS.....7

Took his goal superbly with a quality finish. Another who really upped his game second half and has the potential to be a real winner for Town.

Alan JUDGE.....8

The catalyst to Town’s comeback in the second period and will be an absolute key player in League One for Town next season. So unlucky to hit the post.

MORE: Lambert’s thoughts on Town’s relegation

Andre DOZZELL......5

Subbed at half-time and only showed a few moments of quality. You feel the more starts he gets, the better he will get.

Collin QUANER.....7

Worked tirelessly up front with some good runs into the corners as well as trying to hold up play. Benefitted from Jackson’s introduction.

Subs:

Kayden JACKSON......6

Toto NSIALA.......6

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Gutted that this day has actually come’ - Town fans react to relegation

Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stu says: Five observations after Ipswich Town’s relegation to League One is confirmed by Birmingham draw

Collin Quaner pictured after the game that saw Town relegated from the Championship, following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town players....How they fared against Brum

Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Unbelievable’: Story of how defiant Ipswich Town fans rallied behind their team as relegation loomed

Town fans at Bolton Wanderers earlier this season. Picture: Pagepix

Ipswich Witches travel to King’s Lynn looking to double their Norfolk rivals

Cameron Heeps and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists