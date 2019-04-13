Ipswich Town players....How they fared against Brum

Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON takes a look at the Town players’ performances against Birmingham today

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Collin Quaner pictured after the game that saw Town relegated from the Championship, following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Collin Quaner pictured after the game that saw Town relegated from the Championship, following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bartosz BIALKOWSKI....6

No chance with the goal and although Birmingham had chances, most they ballooned wide or hit straight at the Town ‘keeper, who had little to do second half.

Josh EMMANUEL....6

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in reflective mood as they stand in front of the North Stand fans following Town's relegation from the Championship after the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in reflective mood as they stand in front of the North Stand fans following Town's relegation from the Championship after the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Caught in possession a couple of times but like most of his team-mates was more prominent in the second period and got some decent crosses in.

Luke CHAMBERS.....6

Was up against a good strike-force in Che Adams and Lukas Jutkiewicz, but stuck his ground solidly enough.

Lukas Jutkiewicz makes it 1-0 to Birmingham. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Lukas Jutkiewicz makes it 1-0 to Birmingham. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James COLLINS.....6

Played an hour and such an important presence, although he and Chambers had it tricky at times against a lively Brum attack.

Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Myles KENLOCK.....6

Too easily beaten by Maxim Colin for the Brum goal, but didn’t let his head go down and continued to be brave on the ball

MORE: Town 1 Birmingham 1... full report

Teddy BISHOP.....6

Glimpses of good stuff from the Town schemer and a couple of decent runs. Just needs to get on the ball more.

Cole SKUSE......7

One of Town’s better players in a tepid first half and upped his game even more in the second as Town got on top.

Gwion EDWARDS.....7

Took his goal superbly with a quality finish. Another who really upped his game second half and has the potential to be a real winner for Town.

Alan JUDGE.....8

The catalyst to Town’s comeback in the second period and will be an absolute key player in League One for Town next season. So unlucky to hit the post.

MORE: Lambert’s thoughts on Town’s relegation

Andre DOZZELL......5

Subbed at half-time and only showed a few moments of quality. You feel the more starts he gets, the better he will get.

Collin QUANER.....7

Worked tirelessly up front with some good runs into the corners as well as trying to hold up play. Benefitted from Jackson’s introduction.

Subs:

Kayden JACKSON......6

Toto NSIALA.......6