Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Witches miss star Harris in narrow defeat at Pirates

PUBLISHED: 22:19 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:19 18 July 2019

Danny King led the Ipswich Witches with 13 points in their 48-42 defeat at Poole. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Danny King led the Ipswich Witches with 13 points in their 48-42 defeat at Poole. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Premiership

Poole Pirates 48

Ipswich Witches 42

The Ipswich Witches had to make do with a consolation league point, following a narrow defeat on the South Coast tonight, writes Steve Waller.

In was a topsy-turvy affair at Wimborne Road, with little between the two sides in the first half of the meeting, with the scores tied at 27 points apiece after nine heats.

The deadlock was broken in the tenth when Poole guest Ben Barker won from Danny King and with Nicolai Klindt holding off Richard Lawson for a point, the Pirates went two in front.

A 5-1 for the home side in the next took them six up and although King and Edward Kennett filled the minor places in the twelfth, another home advantage in the thirteenth left the Witches needing two maximum race advantages to snatch a draw and it wasn't to be, despite King winning the final two heats.

The Witches had got off to a flying start with Cameron Heeps and guest Scott Nicholls, deputising for Chris Harris, getting a 5-1 maximum over Ben Barker and Jack Holder in the opening heat.

However, following a Pirates 4-2 in the second and a maximum in for the home side in the third, the visitors soon found themselves trailing in the meeting.

Krystian Pieszczek touched the tapes in the fourth and was excluded, with Edward Kennett taking his place, alongside fellow reserve Jake Allen, who won from Jack Holder, with Kennett third, as the Suffolk side levelled the scores at 12-12.

You may also want to watch:

They were soon behind again with Nicholls and Heeps unable to repeat their opening heat success, as they were defeated in the fifth.

But again the Suffolk side fought back, with Kennett and Pieszczek roaring to a 5-1 in the next.

King won the seventh and Allen the eighth, to keep it all square and then Kennett and Pieszczek followed home Grajczonek in the ninth, as the two sides couldn't be separated, ahead of the home side stamping their authority over the final few heats.

The meeting saw a good return to form for skipper King and he received good back-up from Kennett and Allen at reserve, but the Witches looked to have missed number one Harris, who was travelling to Russia to represent Team GB.

Scorers:

POOLE: Ben Barker 5, Nicolai Klindt 10+2, Josh Grajczonek 10, Jack Holder 10+2, Nico Covatti 10+2, Ricky Wells 3

IPSWICH: Scott Nicholls 4+1, Cameron Heeps 3, Danny King 13, Richard Lawson 1, Krystian Pieszczek 5+2, Edward Kennett 9+1, Jake Allen 7

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic images of chalet fire released

The fire in Norman Way, St Osyth, was started by a bonfire that grew out of control Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Witches miss star Harris in narrow defeat at Pirates

Danny King led the Ipswich Witches with 13 points in their 48-42 defeat at Poole. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Campaigners turn out in force in protest against Northern Bypass

Stop the Northern Bypass protest outside Endeavour House Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch dramatic ‘die in’ protest outside Suffolk County Council

Extinction Rebellion protest outside Endeavour House Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists