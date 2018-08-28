Thunderstorms

Slow-starting Seasiders pay the penalty as Grays take the victory at Dellwood Avenue

PUBLISHED: 13:59 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:59 11 November 2018

Was it over the line? Grays' Ryan Mahal clears the ball away from the advancing Rhys Barber Photo: STAN BASTON 139 Jack Ainsley climbs highest to head towards goal for the Seasiders

© Stan Baston

Felixstowe & Walton 1 Grays 2

The day was set up with a minute’s silence impeccably observed, a bugler offering The Last Post, blue skies and a healthy crowd of 310, writes Barry Grossmith

As attention turned to football, expectation levels were high but disappointment soon arrived for Seasiders’ fans.

When you work hard all week preparing for a game and you’re looking for that elusive ingredient called consistency, the last thing you need is to concede in the first minute.

Unfortunately for Felixstowe & Walton, that is exactly what happened. Grays were sharp and quick to the ball leaving The Seasiders on the back foot.

The visitors had arrived keen to chalk up their second win of the season against Felixstowe at The Goldstar Ground.

What transpired was a game where it’s legitimate to use the old cliché “a game of two halves.”

Grays were quick out of the blocks and raced into the lead with Joao Carlos putting the visitors ahead almost before many fans had taken their seats.

A goal line clearance by Grays keeper Clarke Bogard midway through the first half allowed the visitors to go to the break two goals up thanks to that early Carlos effort and Kieran Bishop, who extended their lead on 28 minutes.

Quite what happened at half-time no-one knows but the second period saw a different Felixstowe.

Miles Powell closed the gap shortly after the break and the Seasiders looked a threat throughout the second 45 minutes, although ultimately it was defeat for the home side.

Joint Manager Kevin O’Donnell said after the match: “They were value first half and we were value second half. On the plus side we took the game to them in that second period but the damage was done early on.”

Felixstowe remain 10th with a buffer between them and the relegation zone.

A turn of fortunes could also see the play off positions in sight. But the club is crying out for that consistency mentioned above.

Attention now turns to Tuesday’s Suffolk Premier cup encounter with Woodbridge Town, before a trip to Basildon next weekend.

