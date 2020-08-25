E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ex Town defender Smith signs for Colchester, with Keane reportedly on target for Wigan

PUBLISHED: 21:43 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:48 25 August 2020

Former Ipswich Town stalwart Tommy Smith has signed for Colchester United following a trial. Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Former Ipswich Town stalwart Tommy Smith has signed for Colchester United following a trial. Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club

Former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith has signed for Essex neighbours Colchester United.

The 30-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year deal at the League Two club after impressing on trial.

The New Zealand international came through the youth ranks at Ipswich and played more than 250 games for the club.

Following a long-running back problem, he was allowed to join MLS side Colorado Rapids in January 2018. After two successful seasons in the States, he returned to England at the start of 2020 and spent some time training back at Ipswich.

Smith subsequently signed a short-term deal with League One club Sunderland in February but didn’t make an appearance for the Blacks Cats prior to the season being cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He returns to Colchester having had a loan spell there back in 2011.

Meanwhile, former Town striker Will Keane, who was released at the end of last season, was reportedly on target as a trialist for Wigan today in a 5-1 friendly win against Bolton.

Another ex Blues front man, Joe Garner, grabbed a hat-trick in that game, with Town set to host the recently-relegated Latics in their League One opener on September 12.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 reopens after man dies in two-lorry collision

The A14 eastbound carriageway near Bury St Edmunds was closed after the collision, but has since reopened Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car collides with three men on bikes in ‘targeted’ attack leaving one in serious condition

Forensics teams and officers are attending the scene in Ipswich Road, Colchester, today after a 'targeted' incident last night (stock photo). PICTURE: ARCHANT

‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

Ex Town defender Smith signs for Colchester, with Keane reportedly on target for Wigan

Former Ipswich Town stalwart Tommy Smith has signed for Colchester United following a trial. Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Name unveiled for Lowestoft Lake Lothing Third Crossing as final go-ahead given

Visualisations of the Lake Lothing Third Crossing. PHOTO: Suffolk County Council