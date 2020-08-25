Ex Town defender Smith signs for Colchester, with Keane reportedly on target for Wigan

Former Ipswich Town stalwart Tommy Smith has signed for Colchester United following a trial. Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL 2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club

Former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith has signed for Essex neighbours Colchester United.

The 30-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year deal at the League Two club after impressing on trial.

The New Zealand international came through the youth ranks at Ipswich and played more than 250 games for the club.

Following a long-running back problem, he was allowed to join MLS side Colorado Rapids in January 2018. After two successful seasons in the States, he returned to England at the start of 2020 and spent some time training back at Ipswich.

Smith subsequently signed a short-term deal with League One club Sunderland in February but didn’t make an appearance for the Blacks Cats prior to the season being cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He returns to Colchester having had a loan spell there back in 2011.

Meanwhile, former Town striker Will Keane, who was released at the end of last season, was reportedly on target as a trialist for Wigan today in a 5-1 friendly win against Bolton.

Another ex Blues front man, Joe Garner, grabbed a hat-trick in that game, with Town set to host the recently-relegated Latics in their League One opener on September 12.