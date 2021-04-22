'I think a lot of teams will win at King's Lynn this year, they don't look very strong' - Ipswich Witches boss on season opener

Video

Published: 10:30 AM April 22, 2021 Updated: 11:08 AM April 22, 2021

Mike Bacon, Ritchie Hawkins and Danny King on the Speedway Podcast - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Witches skipper Ritchie Hawkins says he wants his team to get off to a flying start when the 2021 speedway season begins next month.

The Witches open their campaign at King's Lynn on Monday, May 17, in a tasty-looking local derby.

And Hawkins says his riders will be under no illusions about the task they will be expected to perform.

"We need to win at King's Lynn, it's very important," he said speaking on the Speedway Podcast - below.

"The new boys will be made aware of that. It's important - to Chris (Louis) - their boss, as well as our supporters.

"I think a lot of teams will win at King's Lynn this year, they don't look very strong.

"If you don't win there your kinda dropping points to everyone else in the play-off race."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE, OR LISTEN TO THE PODCAST BELOW








