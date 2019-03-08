The Non-League Podcast: With Danny Bloomfield, James Hawkins and Ian Cornforth

James Hawkins, Ian Cornforth and Danny Bloomfield Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

On this week’s podcast are Felixstowe & Walton’s Danny Bloomfield, Leiston’s Ian Cornforth and Haughley’s James Hawkins

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another packed non-league podcast.

This week the pair are joined by Haughley joint boss James Hawkins, Leiston Reserves manager Ian Cornforth and Felixstowe & Walton assistant manager, Danny Bloomfield.

Lots of discussion, including the subject of racism in the game.

We also look at standards, on and off the pitch, what it’s like being a manager, travel, leagues and just as importantly... Orange juice... with or without bits!