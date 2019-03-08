The Non-League Podcast: With Danny Bloomfield, James Hawkins and Ian Cornforth
PUBLISHED: 12:57 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 12 April 2019
Archant
On this week’s podcast are Felixstowe & Walton’s Danny Bloomfield, Leiston’s Ian Cornforth and Haughley’s James Hawkins
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another packed non-league podcast.
This week the pair are joined by Haughley joint boss James Hawkins, Leiston Reserves manager Ian Cornforth and Felixstowe & Walton assistant manager, Danny Bloomfield.
Lots of discussion, including the subject of racism in the game.
We also look at standards, on and off the pitch, what it’s like being a manager, travel, leagues and just as importantly... Orange juice... with or without bits!