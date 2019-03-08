Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

The Non-League Podcast: With Danny Bloomfield, James Hawkins and Ian Cornforth

PUBLISHED: 12:57 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 12 April 2019

James Hawkins, Ian Cornforth and Danny Bloomfield Photo: ROSS HALLS

James Hawkins, Ian Cornforth and Danny Bloomfield Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

On this week’s podcast are Felixstowe & Walton’s Danny Bloomfield, Leiston’s Ian Cornforth and Haughley’s James Hawkins

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another packed non-league podcast.

This week the pair are joined by Haughley joint boss James Hawkins, Leiston Reserves manager Ian Cornforth and Felixstowe & Walton assistant manager, Danny Bloomfield.

Lots of discussion, including the subject of racism in the game.

We also look at standards, on and off the pitch, what it’s like being a manager, travel, leagues and just as importantly... Orange juice... with or without bits!

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The £70m bill for medical mistakes at our hospitals

NHS Resolution data reveals the bill for clinical negligence at Suffolk and Essex hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town will be relegated tomorrow unless they beat Birmingham... and even that might not be enough to delay inevitable

Ipswich Town's relegation from the Championship could be confirmed on Saturday. Picture: Pagepix

Cracking clash at the seaside as Felixstowe & Walton welcome champions Bowers & Pitsea

Felixstowe 'keeper Jack Spurling in action against Maldon, will need to be on top form when Felixstowe meet Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday. STAN BASTON

The Non-League Podcast: With Danny Bloomfield, James Hawkins and Ian Cornforth

James Hawkins, Ian Cornforth and Danny Bloomfield Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists