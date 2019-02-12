Sunny

Spotlight on Felixstowe parkrun

PUBLISHED: 16:23 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 24 February 2019

The start of Saturday's 46th staging of the Felixstowe parkrun. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

The start of Saturday's 46th staging of the Felixstowe parkrun. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Archant

In the latest of our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we put the spotlight on Saturday’s latest Felixstowe parkrun

Jonathan Glanfield, who finished second overall at the Felixstowe parkrun on Saturday, in a pesonal best time. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGEJonathan Glanfield, who finished second overall at the Felixstowe parkrun on Saturday, in a pesonal best time. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Bright sunshine greeted runners, joggers and walkers for the 46th staging of the Felixstowe parkrun, held on the promenade yesterday morning.

Runners from the home club, Felixstowe Road Runners, filled the first two positions on a morning when 186 completed the flat 5K course.

Danny Rock led home the field in 17mins 16secs, while his Felixstowe RR club-mate Jonathan Glanfield celebrated a personal best for the course of 17:26.

Jason Marter completed his 136th parkrun in a PB of 17:39, followed by Darren Shepherd, an over-40 veteran from Framlingham Flyers, who was fourth with a PB of 17:41.

Twin sisters Mille and Maddie Jordan-Lee, who finished together first and second female in the same time, and seventh and either overall. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGETwin sisters Mille and Maddie Jordan-Lee, who finished together first and second female in the same time, and seventh and either overall. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Twin sisters Millie and Maddie Jordan-Lee, of Stowmarket Striders, clocked the same time (19:38) on their way to first and second female, and seventh and eighth overall. Both girls, who compete in the 15-17 age group, are regular members of Suffolk’s various cross country teams.

