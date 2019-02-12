Spotlight on Felixstowe parkrun
PUBLISHED: 16:23 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 24 February 2019
Archant
In the latest of our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we put the spotlight on Saturday’s latest Felixstowe parkrun
Bright sunshine greeted runners, joggers and walkers for the 46th staging of the Felixstowe parkrun, held on the promenade yesterday morning.
Runners from the home club, Felixstowe Road Runners, filled the first two positions on a morning when 186 completed the flat 5K course.
Danny Rock led home the field in 17mins 16secs, while his Felixstowe RR club-mate Jonathan Glanfield celebrated a personal best for the course of 17:26.
Jason Marter completed his 136th parkrun in a PB of 17:39, followed by Darren Shepherd, an over-40 veteran from Framlingham Flyers, who was fourth with a PB of 17:41.
Twin sisters Millie and Maddie Jordan-Lee, of Stowmarket Striders, clocked the same time (19:38) on their way to first and second female, and seventh and eighth overall. Both girls, who compete in the 15-17 age group, are regular members of Suffolk’s various cross country teams.