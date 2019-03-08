Partly Cloudy

Spotlight on the Felixstowe parkrun: another first place for Philippa Unthank

PUBLISHED: 13:46 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 05 May 2019

Runners get into their stride at the start of the Felixstowe parkrun on Saturday. Picture: IAN RAFFERTY/FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Runners get into their stride at the start of the Felixstowe parkrun on Saturday. Picture: IAN RAFFERTY/FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Archant

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we focus on the seaside event at Felixstowe which attracts big fields

Philippa Unthank, left, on her way to third overall and the leading female at Saturday's Felixstowe parkrun. Picture: IAN RAFFERTY/FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOKPhilippa Unthank, left, on her way to third overall and the leading female at Saturday's Felixstowe parkrun. Picture: IAN RAFFERTY/FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Philippa Unthank was the first female finisher for the 15th time at the weekly Felixstowe parkrun, held on the promenade on Saturday morning.

The Ipswich Harriers' teenager (15-17 year-old age group) was third overall in a time of 18mins 27secs, a little adrift of her personal best of 18:00 for the five-kilometre event.

Gemma Sheppard was the second female finisher in 23:30, while Felixstowe Road Runnners' teenager Ellie Mellor Hine was third with 23:49.

A field of 278 enjoyed the latest Felixstowe parkrun, held on the promenade. Picture: IAN RAFFERTY/FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOKA field of 278 enjoyed the latest Felixstowe parkrun, held on the promenade. Picture: IAN RAFFERTY/FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Benjamin Johnson led home a field of 278, at what was the 56th staging of this popular event, in 18:15. It was his first visit to Felixstowe, but his 56th parkrun.

Darren Sheppard (Framlingham Flyers) was second in 18:19.

Field sizes fluctuate quite a lot at Felixstowe, often determined by the weather, since it was first established in April of last year. Only twice have numbers dipped under three figures, while a record 671 attended the New Year's Day event.

