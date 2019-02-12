Stalemate as Mildenhall and Bury have to make do with a point apiece in local derby

Mildenhall Town striker Tom Debenham fires in an early shot against Bury Town this afternoon. Debenham went off injured before half-time. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Mildenhall Town 0 Bury Town 0

Mildenhall winger Evans Kouassi tries to get the ball off Bury midfielder Ryan Jolland, near the Blues' penalty area. Picture: CARL MARSTON Mildenhall winger Evans Kouassi tries to get the ball off Bury midfielder Ryan Jolland, near the Blues' penalty area. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Honours were even in the West Suffolk derby at Recreation Way this afternoon, although the point apiece did little to help the cause of either hosts Mildenhall Town or visitors Bury Town.

The Hall, second from bottom of Bostik North, began the day five points adrift of safety, while at the other end of the table Bury were four points behind the play-off zone.

Both sides had chances to win the game, the Blues having the better of the first half before Ricky Cornish’s Mildenhall side gained the ascendancy for much of the second period.

Bury were reduced to 10 men in the 87th minute, midfielder Ryan Jolland shown a second yellow and ensuing red card for a foul, after having earlier been cautioned for a foul on winger Sandro Costa Dias Fernandes in the 15th minute.

Mildenhall right winger Sandro Costa Dias Fernandes and Bury left-back Ryan Stafford in action during this afternoon's Bostik North clsash at Recreation Way. Picture: CARL MARSTON Mildenhall right winger Sandro Costa Dias Fernandes and Bury left-back Ryan Stafford in action during this afternoon's Bostik North clsash at Recreation Way. Picture: CARL MARSTON

But The Hall could not make their numerical advantage count, during the dying minutes.

Bury played down the slope in the first half, but it was Mildenhall who created the early chances with Tom Debenham having an angled shot saved by keeper Luis Tibbles.

Robson screwed a shot across goal and wide, from 15 yards out, as The Hall searched for an early breakthrough, although Bury then began to wrest control.

Jamie Chambers-Shaw registered their first goal attempt, in the 12th minute, drilled across goal and narrowly wide of the far post, with Ollie Hughes close to diverting home.

Skipper Ollie Fenn peppered the target on 17 minutes. His first shot was blocked, and his follow-up effort curled high over the far upright.

Hughes almost found the net, out of the blue, on 37 minutes. His deflected low shot nearly deceived keeper Jake Hayhoe, who reacted late to parry the ball away from his goal, full-back Hugo Atkinson eventually hoofing to safety.

But a mistake by Tibbles, at the other end, almost cost Bury dear with five minutes remaining. He scuffed an attempted kick, allowing substitute Matt Hayden to pounce.

Hayden’s initial shot was blocked by defender Kyran Clements, and his second effort was well blocked by Tibbles, with his legs, to save his blushes.

The Hall also threatened a goal early in the second period, Jarid Robson heading agonisingly wide at the far post from close-in.

Bury soaked up some pressure before Ryan Horne created space for himself, on the left edge of the box, sweetly connected with a shot that flew straight into the arms of Hayhoe.

Keeper Hayhoe had to be at his best to keep the visitors at bay, in the 66th minute. Hughes teed-up team-mate Chambers-Shaw, who let fly with a rasping shot which Hayhoe did well to block with strong hands.

Bury ended the match with 10 men, due to Jolland’s 86th minute dismissal, and Robson nearly made them pay when just failing to score at the far post, just a minute later.

….

MILDENHALL: Hayhoe, Atkinson, Camilo-Tayaca, Butcher, Asensi, Watkins, Fernandes, Seymour, Debenham (sub Hayden, 36), Robson, Kouassi (sub Robinson). Unused subs: Manels, Ronan, Smith.

BURY: Tibbles, Scott, Stafford, Fenn, White, Clements, Horne (sub Revell, 90), Jolland, Hughes, Carden (sub Machaya, 80), Chambers-Shaw. Unused subs: Brown, Bugg.

Referee: Andrew Hitchcox