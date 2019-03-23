Stock Rods set to thrill at Foxhall this weekend

The stock rods compete for the English title at Foxhall on Saturday. Picture: CHRIS BERRY Archant

It’s another feast of Spedeworth Oval Motorsport at Foxhall Stadium on Saturday, with another triple–formula meeting featuring a fully-booked entry of Stock Rods competing for their 2019 English Championship.

The stock cars will be in action at Foxhall this weekend. Picture: CHRIS BERRY The stock cars will be in action at Foxhall this weekend. Picture: CHRIS BERRY

The Stock Rods have been one of the formulas to watch over the past couple of years and their Spedeweekend races are legendary.

Fans are spoilt for choice in this quality line-up that includes world champion Eric Walker, Daniel Rea, Andy Sturt, Dean O’Dell, John Smith and Stuart Smyth plus a host of other stars. Local hopes will be with Kesgrave’s Graham Booty.

In total contrast to the non–contact Stock Rods there will also be the all-action 1300 Stock Cars competing in Round 2 of their Motor Parts Direct Super Series.

This formula always produces some great action and Foxhall is a place where they always get stuck in so race fans can expect a fantastic evening’s racing featuring Saxmundham’s World Champion George Morphey, Lee Pearce, Charlie and Luke Morphey and Dougie George plus several more with Woodbridge’s Mark Bloss always in the thick of the action. At time of press, a superb 32 drivers have booked to appear.

To complete a fantastic night’s action, the Lightning Rods will also be competing in their Polleysport/Yokohama Series Round 3.

These big Saloon cars always entertain on the big Foxhall Oval where they can really get their foot down. Although very much a non–contact formula, incidents often happen and when they do, they’re spectacular!

There is an impressive 21 booked to appear, including local driver Michael Gabriel.

Racing starts at the new start time of 6.30pm and turnstiles open at 5pm.