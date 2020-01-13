Stowmarket to travel to Wroxham for FA Vase fifth round tie

Stowmarket Town celebrate a goal during their 3-0 win over Glebe in the FA Vase on Saturday, with Tom Bullard leading the celebrations. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD Archant

Stowmarket Town have been drawn away at Wroxham in the last 16 of the FA Vase, following this lunchtime's fifth round draw.

So it's an all-Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League tie, although the two clubs have yet to play each other so far this season - Stow are due at Trafford Park for the league game on February 15, before entertaining the Yachtsmen on April 11.

The FA Vase tie has been set for Saturday, February 8.

"It's a hard tie, but then this is the last 16 of the FA Vase, so they will all be hard," admitted Stow manager Rick Andrews.

"I would have preferred it not to have been Wroxham, because part of the joy of this competition is playing against teams from different leagues, and pitting yourselves against different opposition. It's nice to play against different teams.

"However, on the plus side, Wroxham is only an hour up the road, and so we will be very well supported.

"It should be a cracking game, against two teams who know each other very well, and it ensures that the Thurlow Nunn League flag will be flying in the last eight of the FA Vase, which is terrific.

"Wroxham are a good side, and over the years we have always had hard games against them. I'm just hoping we will do enough on the day to get through, to get into the hat again.

"They know all about us, and we know all about them, and it will come down to who produces on the day," added Andrews.

In addition to taking the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division by storm this season, Stow have been targeting a long run in the FA Vase, and they remain one of the favourites going into the later stages of this national competition.

Andrews' men eased to a 3-0 home win over Glebe in Saturday's fourth round tie, played in front of a record crowd of 510 at Greens Meadow, thanks to goals from Luke Read, Matt Blake and Christy Finch.

They had previously won 1-0 at Colney Heath, in round two, and beaten Stansted 4-0 at home in the third round.

Stow are well on course for promotion to Step Four, currently enjoying an 11-point lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn Premier, from second-placed Newmarket Town.

They are also through to the quarter-finals of both the Suffolk Premier Cup and the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

Wroxham, meanwhile, have not lost a match in any competition since a 2-0 defeat at local rivals Gorleston on November 12.

They won 3-1 at South Normanton in the fourth round of the FA Vase on Saturday, after winning five league games on the bounce against Woodbridge Town (1-0), Thetford (4-0 away), Hadleigh United (4-0), Ely City (2-0) and Mildenhall Town (1-0 away).

They are currently fourth in the table, 13 points behind leaders Stowmarket but with two games in hand.