'No fears'... Stowmarket Town boss on back-to-back promotion hopes

Stowmarket Town boss Paul Musgrove says his club have 'no fears' about the possibility of promotion to Step 3.

The 'Old Gold and Blacks' are enjoying a cracking debut season at Step 4 in Isthmian North, with promotion a real possibility at their first attempt at this level.

Promoted from the Eastern Counties Premier last season, Musgrove's side sit in second place in Isthmian North, level on points behind Aveley, but with a game in hand.

Only the top team gets automatic promotion, the next four are set for the play-offs and Stowmarket are currently sitting comfortably in those play-off places, with 12 games left.

"I certainly have no fears about promotion to Step 3," Musgrove said.

"The aim has always been to push and see how far we can go. I'm currently planning for both outcomes, promotion or staying where we are in Step 4.

"I think sometimes perhaps you can move too quickly on the pitch for people off it. But I'm getting all the assurances that off the pitch everyone is moving as quickly as they can and it's up to me to make sure our recruitment is right.

"At the moment we are doing ground improvements as we speak and everything we are doing is geared to Step 3.

"We're in a good position and perhaps some people have been caught a bit surprised at how well we have done. But quite honestly, the amount of hard work that goes on at this club by everyone, I'm not surprised where we are."

Should Stowmarket gain promotion, they could well join Leiston, Lowestoft and Needham Market at Step 3 in the Southern Central Premier, although there is talk another reshuffle of some leagues may take place this summer.

On the pitch, however, Musgrove is happy things are going well.

"You need to get the right people and have the flexibility in your team so you don't need a 20-man squad to cover injuries," he said. "That has proved well the case for us this season.

"We've had injuries and some quite bad, but we've had players who can shuffle around and do a good job."

Stowmarket's Suffolk Premier Cup clash with Ipswich Town was called off on Tuesday night because of the weather.