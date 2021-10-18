My 'perfect draw'... Sudbury boss hails FA Cup clash with Colchester
- Credit: Paul Voller
AFC Sudbury joint boss Angelo Harrop says drawing Colchester United in the FA Cup first round is the 'perfect draw' for him.
Harrop spent more than 10 years at Colchester as a youngster from the age of eight, before being released. His father, Geoff, was a youth coach at the Essex club and the man credited with unearthing the exciting Lomana Tresor Lua Lua.
Sudbury will host Colchester over the weekend of November 5-8.
"I was at Colchester a long time," Harrop said.
"And I loved every minute of it, especially at Layer Road. So, to draw Colchester was just the perfect draw for me.
"Don't get me wrong, there is a huge amount of respect towards Colchester from both myself and my dad. So many great memories.
"And for us at Sudbury, well for us it's going to be a great test."
Most Read
- 1 Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park
- 2 Car stranded in ditch after crash near Bury St Edmunds
- 3 Ipswich in shock after waterfront sexual assault
- 4 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
- 5 North Stander: Nowhere near good enough at this stage of the season
- 6 'There are a million pundits... it becomes tedious' - Cook on Portsmouth trip
- 7 Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront
- 8 The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk
- 9 3,000 children test positive for Covid in Suffolk over 10 day period
- 10 2,000 patients visit A&E because they are feeling depressed
Sudbury find themselves playing League opposition in the FA Cup after a terrific performance against Dartford on Saturday.
A goal down, they came back in style to hit three past the National League South leaders to set up the tie with Colchester.
"I think Saturday gobsmacked myself and Rick (Andrews, joint manager)," he said.
"You can talk about setting up and tactics, but for players to take that on board, the performance they put in on Saturday was incredible.
"I think the big factor for us is getting the fans back. The atmosphere was absolutely electric, you ask anyone who was there. Dartford played a big part, they bought a big following. It was just a fantastic experience, the whole day was amazing."
The big first round tie with Colchester United is still a few weeks away and Harrop says it's important to keep everyone's feet on the ground.
"On Sunday, we all met at the club to watch the draw," Harrop said.
"The excitement of it was great. I was really drained by it all on Sunday night, wow what a weekend.
"As managers we like to think we are good at what we do and we have to do a job now and make sure that the league stays very important for us, because it is. So we need to make sure all the players understand that.
"We won't allow standards to drop, on or off the pitch."
Sudbury entertain Great Wakering tomorrow night, before entertaining Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday.
"It's an exciting time for us and we have to enjoy it. But we have to show a lot of respect to our Isthmian opponents because that league is very tough."