My 'perfect draw'... Sudbury boss hails FA Cup clash with Colchester

Published: 5:00 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 5:53 PM October 18, 2021

Even manager AFC Sudbury boss Rick Andrews joins the celebrations for Lewis O'Malley's match-clinching goal against Dartford - Credit: Paul Voller

AFC Sudbury joint boss Angelo Harrop says drawing Colchester United in the FA Cup first round is the 'perfect draw' for him.

Harrop spent more than 10 years at Colchester as a youngster from the age of eight, before being released. His father, Geoff, was a youth coach at the Essex club and the man credited with unearthing the exciting Lomana Tresor Lua Lua.

Sudbury will host Colchester over the weekend of November 5-8.

"I was at Colchester a long time," Harrop said.

AFC Sudbury joint boss, Angelo Harrop. - Credit: Archant

"And I loved every minute of it, especially at Layer Road. So, to draw Colchester was just the perfect draw for me.

"Don't get me wrong, there is a huge amount of respect towards Colchester from both myself and my dad. So many great memories.

"And for us at Sudbury, well for us it's going to be a great test."

Sudbury find themselves playing League opposition in the FA Cup after a terrific performance against Dartford on Saturday.

A goal down, they came back in style to hit three past the National League South leaders to set up the tie with Colchester.

"I think Saturday gobsmacked myself and Rick (Andrews, joint manager)," he said.

Dartford keeper Craig King is beaten by Reece Harris' free kick which hits the underside of the bar and is adjudged to have gone in. - Credit: Paul Voller

"You can talk about setting up and tactics, but for players to take that on board, the performance they put in on Saturday was incredible.

"I think the big factor for us is getting the fans back. The atmosphere was absolutely electric, you ask anyone who was there. Dartford played a big part, they bought a big following. It was just a fantastic experience, the whole day was amazing."

The big first round tie with Colchester United is still a few weeks away and Harrop says it's important to keep everyone's feet on the ground.

Dartford can't believe it as young keeper Josh Blunkell makes another save for AFC Sudbury - Credit: Paul Voller

"On Sunday, we all met at the club to watch the draw," Harrop said.

"The excitement of it was great. I was really drained by it all on Sunday night, wow what a weekend.

"As managers we like to think we are good at what we do and we have to do a job now and make sure that the league stays very important for us, because it is. So we need to make sure all the players understand that.

"We won't allow standards to drop, on or off the pitch."

Sudbury entertain Great Wakering tomorrow night, before entertaining Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday.

"It's an exciting time for us and we have to enjoy it. But we have to show a lot of respect to our Isthmian opponents because that league is very tough."