'A massive win' - AFC Sudbury lift SuffolK Primary Cup

PUBLISHED: 15:17 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 14 May 2019

AFC Sudbury A celebrate their Suffolk Primary Cup victory. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Archant

AFC Sudbury A Manager Craig Power said winning an open-age competition was a 'massive' milestone for his Academy side, writes Nick Garnham.

They defeated Old Newton United Reserves 4-2 in Monday's KBB NEFF Suffolk Primary Cup Final at Portman Road to lift the trophy for the first time.

Goals from Ethan Mayhew after 17 minutes and Sam Girling on the stroke of half-time put the Academy side 2-0 ahead at the break, with Freddie King added a third from a penalty in the 63rd minute.

John Hutton pulled one back for the village side four minutes later, before a Gary Newland own goal made it 4-1. Mitch Standing added a second for Old Newton eight minutes from time to complete the scoring.

AFC Sudbury's success followed on from the club winning the KBB NEFF Suffolk Boys' Under-18 Midweek Cup at Portman Road last Thursday and both the Crown Imperial Boys' Boys' U13 and U15 Cups on Sunday. AFC Sudbury were also runners-up in the U14 and U16 finals.

Power said: "It is really good for the Academy. This is the first time we have won the competition. I think it is really important as the boys are all first-year scholars, so to win an open-age competition is massive, especially at a place like here."

Goalkeeper Sam Wright and striker King were both also members of the AFC Sudbury side that won the Boys' U18 Midweek Cup, and are likely to be involved in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Play-off Final versus Walsham-le-Willows at Diss Town.

Old Newton United Reserves Manager Nibby Whomes said: "Sudbury are a class team and played the ball around well like we know they would. We scored from positions that we thought we would score from such as free-kicks when we looked dangerous.

"We took our chances, but unfortunately they created more and converted their chances.

"I thought we conceded a harsh penalty and a goal that wasn't given offside that I felt should have been given offside, but I don't want it to sound like sour grapes as Sudbury were the better side on the day.

"It has been a great experience and I am really proud of the lads."

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

'He's someone we love here' - Town haven't closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

'We have our targets and know the areas we want' - O'Neill on Town's summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

