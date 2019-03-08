Sunshine and Showers

Coakley's cracker enough for Sudbury at Coggeshall

PUBLISHED: 15:07 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 28 April 2019

Darryl Coakley, right, scored the winner for Sudbury at Coggeshall. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Bostik North

Coggeshall Town 0

AFC Sudbury 1

A stunning strike from distance by left wing-back Darryl Coakley was enough to give Sudbury the points and in doing so end a disappointing run of results for Mark Morsley’s side, writes Dave Meeson.

Coggeshall had already qualified for next week's play-offs and were unable to break down a visiting defence well marshalled by the experienced Paul Hayes, alongside fellow centre-backs Tyler French and Billy Holland.

The opening period was a largely disappointing affair with the gusty wind not helping matters. Coakley had the first opportunity for Sudbury only to drive his free-kick into the wall before sending the rebound over.

Little was seen of the Seedgrowers in attack until top scorer Nnamdi Nwachuku and George Cocklin had efforts blocked before Mekhi McLeod's drive was fumbled round his own post by Sudbury keeper Paul Walker.

The game improved after the break and Michael Gyasi saw his shot punched away by Walker and then Nwachuku fired in another effort which was turned away by Sambridge.

The visitors still looked dangerous and Jordan Blackwell surged forward on a 40 yard run before screwing his effort wide.

The only goal of the game arrived on 64 minutes when Coakley picked the ball up 25 yards out and advanced to strike a low left foot which flew past the despairing dive of Sambridge in the Coggeshall goal.

Almost immediately Nwachuku fired an effort at Walker again before the same player hit the post.

Mekhi McKenzie then burst through the centre of the home defence but Sambridge was able to push his effort to safety.

Gyasi could have equalised only for his effort to be blocked. Just before the end both Conor Hubble and Nwachuku again went close to a leveller for Coggeshall but it was not to be.

This result sees AFC Sudbury finish eighth in the table, which improves on last season's effort by four places.

As for Coggeshall they now face the short trip to Maldon and Tiptree in the play-off semi-finals on Wednesday.

