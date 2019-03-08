Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Bury St Edmunds parkrun attracting 300-plus fields

PUBLISHED: 14:01 07 April 2019

Runners, joggers and walkers congregate before the start of Saturday's Bury St Edmunds parkrun. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Runners, joggers and walkers congregate before the start of Saturday's Bury St Edmunds parkrun. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Archant

The Bury St Edmunds parkrun is getting used to welcoming 300-plus runners, joggers and walkers to Nowton Park each Saturday morning, for the weekly two-lap challenge.

Runners and sheep: Nowton Park, the setting for the Bury St Edmunds parkrun. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS PARKRUN FACEBOOKRunners and sheep: Nowton Park, the setting for the Bury St Edmunds parkrun. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

The 295th and most recent parkrun saw 306 finish the 5K course – the event has certainly come a long way since its inception on June 29, 2013.

Drew Olley, a member of Colchester Harriers, was first home on Saturday in a time of 18mins 15secs, a little adrift of his personal best of 17:59 for this course. Runner-up Alan Kell (18:47) registered a PB, while Oliver Prince, competing in the 11-14 year-old age group, was third in 19:14.

Pamerjit Kaur-Clement, an over-45 veteran, was the first female finisher in a PB of 21:27, followed by several West Suffolk AC junior runners.

Teenager Becca Morley was second in a PB of 21:54,, followed by West Suffolk club-mates Chloe Cavill (15-17 year-old) in 21:57 and Eva Marshall (11-14) in 22:28.

