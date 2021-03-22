Can you spot yourself in these classic sporting photograph line-ups?

Gallery

Ipswich Town won the Second Division Championship in the 1960-61 season and everybody said would never be able to stay in the first division. The club surprised everybody by winning the league championship that very next season. In the final match of the campaign at Portman Road they defeated Aston Villa 2-0 while Chelsea, who were already relegated, went to Burnley and held them to a draw. In this moment of history for the “Cinderella Club” Ray Crawford dived to score the first of two goals after team mate John Elsworthy’s header hit the bar. Ah! What days!

Well, our features on classic sporting photographs are proving popular.

So, here are some more. Are you in any of them? Hope you like our main photo of Ray Crawford heading Town to Championship glory in 1962.

So, we start with a wonderful Pool photograph....





SUFFOLK LADIES POOL TEAM... 2002

Well, what a trophy-laden photograph this is. It's the Suffolk ladies pool team with the inter-county trophy which they won in Great Yarmouth after a play-off win over Lancashire.

This pic is also on Suffolk Sporting Memories if you wish to help with names. We think it was taken in 2002.

Suffolk ladies pool team with the inter-county trophy which they won in Great Yarmouth after a play-off win over Lancashire. - Credit: Contributed





NETBALL 1982

MORLAND ROAD JUNIOR SCHOOL

All looking very happy in this 1982 photo of Morland Road Junior School netball team. Recognise anyone?

Morland Road Junior School, 1982. - Credit: Archant









ELECTRICITY FOOTBALL TEAM... BUT WHEN?

Now, it's not often we know nothing about a sporting photograph. But we know nothing about this one!

It just says Electricity football team. Whether that's Eastern Electricity, Southern Electricity or Northern Electricity, we know not! We jest of course.

Electricity Football team - Credit: Archant





IPSWICH LADIES NETBALL 1980

Another netball photo and this one was placed on Suffolk Sporting Memories by Belinda Driver - thanks Belinda. If you head over Suffolk Sporting Memories you can see many of the names.

She says she thinks it was a tour of Germany in 1980.

Ipswich Ladies Netball Club Germany tour1980 - Credit: Belinda Driver





AND FINALLY FOR NOW.....

INDOOR CRICKET

This is FELIXSTOWE Indoor Cricket team, but we don't know the year. Looks 1990s, but not sure.

SPORT Felixstowe Indoor Cricket Team PICTURE CONTRIBUTED - Credit: Contributed

