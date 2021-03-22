Gallery
Can you spot yourself in these classic sporting photograph line-ups?
Well, our features on classic sporting photographs are proving popular.
So, here are some more. Are you in any of them? Hope you like our main photo of Ray Crawford heading Town to Championship glory in 1962.
If you want to see more or contribute your own, head over to Sporting Memories on Facebook and join the group.
So, we start with a wonderful Pool photograph....
SUFFOLK LADIES POOL TEAM... 2002
Well, what a trophy-laden photograph this is. It's the Suffolk ladies pool team with the inter-county trophy which they won in Great Yarmouth after a play-off win over Lancashire.
This pic is also on Suffolk Sporting Memories if you wish to help with names. We think it was taken in 2002.
NETBALL 1982
MORLAND ROAD JUNIOR SCHOOL
All looking very happy in this 1982 photo of Morland Road Junior School netball team. Recognise anyone?
ELECTRICITY FOOTBALL TEAM... BUT WHEN?
Most Read
- 1 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
- 2 Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?
- 3 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
- 4 Covid rates above national average in Ipswich, with small rises in other areas
- 5 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
- 6 Communist Party returns to field candidates in Suffolk elections
- 7 When do clocks go forward in 2021 - and what's the reason?
- 8 Deben Inns boss reveals which three of his Suffolk pubs will reopen first
- 9 Cigarettes stolen in overnight break-ins at Co-op stores
- 10 'Just put £200 on Town to finish second'.... Blues fans on Twitter
Now, it's not often we know nothing about a sporting photograph. But we know nothing about this one!
It just says Electricity football team. Whether that's Eastern Electricity, Southern Electricity or Northern Electricity, we know not! We jest of course.
So, if you want to help with this, head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories on Facebook, where we will put the photo as well, so you can update us with names.
IPSWICH LADIES NETBALL 1980
Another netball photo and this one was placed on Suffolk Sporting Memories by Belinda Driver - thanks Belinda. If you head over Suffolk Sporting Memories you can see many of the names.
She says she thinks it was a tour of Germany in 1980.
AND FINALLY FOR NOW.....
INDOOR CRICKET
This is FELIXSTOWE Indoor Cricket team, but we don't know the year. Looks 1990s, but not sure.
FOR MORE SPORTING MEMORIES HEAD OVER TO OUR FACEBOOK PAGE HERE