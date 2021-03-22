News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in these classic sporting photograph line-ups?

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 4:00 PM March 22, 2021   
Flashback 1962 pictures for EADT Nov 8April 28. Ipswich Town Football Club won the Second Divi

Ipswich Town won the Second Division Championship in the 1960-61 season and everybody said would never be able to stay in the first division. The club surprised everybody by winning the league championship that very next season. In the final match of the campaign at Portman Road they defeated Aston Villa 2-0 while Chelsea, who were already relegated, went to Burnley and held them to a draw. In this moment of history for the “Cinderella Club” Ray Crawford dived to score the first of two goals after team mate John Elsworthy’s header hit the bar. Ah! What days!

Well, our features on classic sporting photographs are proving popular.

So, here are some more. Are you in any of them? Hope you like our main photo of Ray Crawford heading Town to Championship glory in 1962.

If you want to see more or contribute your own, head over to Sporting Memories on Facebook and join the group.

So, we start with a wonderful Pool photograph....


SUFFOLK LADIES POOL TEAM... 2002

Well, what a trophy-laden photograph this is. It's the Suffolk ladies pool team with the inter-county trophy which they won in Great Yarmouth after a play-off win over Lancashire.

This pic is also on Suffolk Sporting Memories if you wish to help with names. We think it was taken in 2002.

SUFFOLK LADIES POOL TEAM WITH THE INTER-COUNTY TROPHY WHICH THEY WON IN GREAT YARMOUTH WITH A PLAY-O

Suffolk ladies pool team with the inter-county trophy which they won in Great Yarmouth after a play-off win over Lancashire. - Credit: Contributed


NETBALL 1982
MORLAND ROAD JUNIOR SCHOOL

All looking very happy in this 1982 photo of Morland Road Junior School netball team. Recognise anyone?

Star MemoriesMorland Road Junior School Netball Team May 1982ES 5.6.12Neg 86863

Morland Road Junior School, 1982. - Credit: Archant



ELECTRICITY FOOTBALL TEAM... BUT WHEN?

Most Read

  1. 1 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
  2. 2 Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?
  3. 3 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
  1. 4 Covid rates above national average in Ipswich, with small rises in other areas
  2. 5 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
  3. 6 Communist Party returns to field candidates in Suffolk elections
  4. 7 When do clocks go forward in 2021 - and what's the reason?
  5. 8 Deben Inns boss reveals which three of his Suffolk pubs will reopen first
  6. 9 Cigarettes stolen in overnight break-ins at Co-op stores
  7. 10 'Just put £200 on Town to finish second'.... Blues fans on Twitter

Now, it's not often we know nothing about a sporting photograph. But we know nothing about this one!

It just says Electricity football team. Whether that's Eastern Electricity, Southern Electricity or Northern Electricity, we know not! We jest of course.

So, if you want to help with this, head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories on Facebook, where we will put the photo as well, so you can update us with names.

ELECTRICITY FOOTBALL TEAM

Electricity Football team - Credit: Archant


IPSWICH LADIES NETBALL 1980

Another netball photo and this one was placed on Suffolk Sporting Memories by Belinda Driver - thanks Belinda. If you head over Suffolk Sporting Memories you can see many of the names.

She says she thinks it was a tour of Germany in 1980.

ipswich ladies netball

Ipswich Ladies Netball Club Germany tour1980 - Credit: Belinda Driver


AND FINALLY FOR NOW.....

INDOOR CRICKET

This is FELIXSTOWE Indoor Cricket team, but we don't know the year. Looks 1990s, but not sure.

SPORTFelixstowe Indoor Cricket TeamPICTURE CONTRIBUTED

SPORT Felixstowe Indoor Cricket Team PICTURE CONTRIBUTED - Credit: Contributed

FOR MORE SPORTING MEMORIES HEAD OVER TO OUR FACEBOOK PAGE HERE

Nostalgia
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Hermann in the first episode of Made in Chelsea

TV

Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Cordons were in place at a house in Woodbridge on Wednesday

Man died after trench collapsed at building site, coroner hears

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Portsmouth

'Mentally we are not as strong as we should be' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Mason Worsfold-Gregg on the site of the farm at Allonsfield House nursing home in Campsea Ashe, Suffolk

Suffolk care home sets up farm to help people living with dementia

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus