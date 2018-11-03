Sunshine and Showers

Szmodics on target as U’s sink Swindon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 03 November 2018

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal just before half-time against Swindon Town, to seal a 1-0 win. Picture. PAGEPIX

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal just before half-time against Swindon Town, to seal a 1-0 win. Picture. PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United 1 Swindon Town 0

Luke Norris slaps the pitch in frustration after picking up a first-half injury against Swindon Town. He was stretchered off. Picture: PAGEPIXLuke Norris slaps the pitch in frustration after picking up a first-half injury against Swindon Town. He was stretchered off. Picture: PAGEPIX

Sammie Szmodics tucked home his sixth goal of the season, in the fifth minute of injury-time at the end of the first half, to defeat Swindon Town in a tight encounter at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Leading scorer Luke Norris had been stretched off with a serious-looking leg injury, towards the end of the first half, but the U’s disappointment turned to joy when Szmodics steered them into the lead, in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Szomdics was in the right place to calmly slot home into an unguarded net, from 10 yards out, following an excellent low delivery by Frank Nouble.

The U’s therefore chalked up their seventh victory in nine home league games, an impressive record which is the best in League Two.

However, Norris’ injury (perhaps an ankle problem) gives cause for concern, looking to the future.

There were some slick Colchester moves, during the opening 20 minutes, but there were no clear-cut chances at either end.

Robins keeper Lawrence Vigouroux reached high up to catch a couple of swirling crosses from Ryan Jackson, while Rene Gilmartin did spill a free-kick by Matt Taylor on 23 minutes, only to recover and scoop up the loose ball.

It was the U’s who finally registered the first goal attempt, as late as the 25th minute when Norris nodded narrowly wide from a free-kick.

They also threatened from the ensuing corner, where Szmodics’ cross-cum-shot from a tight angle was smothered by Vigouroux.

Swindon posted their own first shot-on-target, just before the half-hour mark, with winger Jermaine McGlashan rifling in a low drive which the U’s 31-year-old keeper caught with ease.

The U’s had appeals for a penalty turned down in the 32nd minute when Nouble’s cross from the left appeared to strike a defender’s hand inside the box. Referee Dean Whitestone waved play on.

Harry Pell flashed a header wide from Courtney Senior’s delivery on 42 minutes, but the two big moments of the first half happened right near the end.

Norris, injured in a challenge just a minute before, went down following another rather innocuous looking challenge, on the edge of Swindon’s box, in the 45th minute.

After several minutes of treatment on the pitch, Norris was stretchered off, receiving warm applause from both sets of fans.

Then in the fifth minute of injury-time, the U’s anguish turned to delight as Szmodics steered home Nouble’s cross for the opening goal.

Swindon boss, Phil Brown, made all three of his substitutions inside the first 18 minutes of the second period, in an effort to shake it up, but the U’s had looked more likely to add to their tally.

A 30-yarder by Pell screamed only a foot wide of target in the 56th minute, while Szmodics was sensing a second goal when his back-heel was blocked from close-in, following Jackson’s cross.

Jackson himself tried his luck with a long-range rocket that was beaten away by keeper Vigouroux on 67 minutes.

A rare Swindon attack almost led to an equaliser in the 73rd minute as midfielder Martin Smith burst into the box, exchanged a one-two and the cracked in a shot which Gilmartin kept out with an outstretched hand. That was an excellent save.

But the Robins should really have drawn level, just a minute later, only for substitute Keshi Anderson to drag his shot wide of target with an empty goal in front of him.

At the other end, Nouble and Tom Lapslie both came close to squeezing home from close range, in the 81st minute, as the U’s searched for a killer second.

Squads

COLCHESTER: Gilmartin, Jackson, Prosser, Kent, Vincent-Young, Pell, Lapslie, Senior (sub Comley, 77), Szmodics (sub Mandron, 89), Nouble, Norris. Unused subs: Barnes, Wright, Eastman, Collins.

SWINDON: Vigouroux, Knoyle, Nelson, Lancashire (sub Conroy, 57), Romanski (sub Anderson, 63), McGlashan, McCourt (sub Alzate, 58), Smith, Dunne, Taylor, Adebayo. Unused subs: McCormick, Iandolo, Woolfenden.

Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northants)

Attendance: 3,227 (314 away fans)

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

13 minutes ago Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

06:00
Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of three-successive defeats without scoring was ended on Saturday, whilst an upturn in spirit was evident in our performance compared to those last three games. Positives that can be taken and built on I guess.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Yesterday, 13:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town started life under Paul Lambert’s management with a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his verdict on the game and relegation battle ahead.

Opinion North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

Yesterday, 11:52
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Win over Wolves and a derby day draw

Yesterday, 11:11 Ross Halls
Alan Lee scored for the Blues as they drew 2-2 with Norwich in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Wolves and a derby day draw at Carrow Road.

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Yesterday, 11:07 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Opinion Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues’ entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert insisted he was proud of his players and the Ipswich Town supporters following his side’s 1-1 draw with Preston this afternoon.

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

