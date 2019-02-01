The Non-League Podcast: With non-league top guys... ‘Muzzy’ and ‘Goldy’...
Archant
Join hosts Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for more Non-League fun and chat....This week it’s Stowmarket Town assistant boss Paul Musgrove and Ipswich Wanderers player/manager Mark Goldfinch in the Non-League Pod ‘studio’.
Mike Bacon and Carl Marston are joined by ‘Muzzy’ and ‘Goldy’ for this week’s Non League Podcast as they talk all things non-league.
Paul Musgrove, assistant boss of Stowmarket Town and Mark Goldfinch, joint boss at Ipswich Wanderers, enjoy the chat, including:-
Non-league play-offs
Loyalty in the game
The duo’s appearance for Suffolk at the Baseball Ground, Derby (long story!)
Goal celebrations
And.... much, much more.
Relax and enjoy...
