The Non-League Podcast: With non-league top guys... ‘Muzzy’ and ‘Goldy’...

01 February, 2019 - 12:06
Paul Musgrove and Mark Goldfinch

Paul Musgrove and Mark Goldfinch

Archant

Join hosts Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for more Non-League fun and chat....This week it’s Stowmarket Town assistant boss Paul Musgrove and Ipswich Wanderers player/manager Mark Goldfinch in the Non-League Pod ‘studio’.

Mike Bacon and Carl Marston are joined by ‘Muzzy’ and ‘Goldy’ for this week’s Non League Podcast as they talk all things non-league.

Paul Musgrove, assistant boss of Stowmarket Town and Mark Goldfinch, joint boss at Ipswich Wanderers, enjoy the chat, including:-

Non-league play-offs

Loyalty in the game

The duo’s appearance for Suffolk at the Baseball Ground, Derby (long story!)

Goal celebrations

And.... much, much more.

Relax and enjoy...

