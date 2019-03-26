Garnett on Golf: Joy for Thomas Mills School as they head to Woodhall Spa

Thomas Mills High School team (from left) Dominic Rudd, Harry Brinded and George Austin with the John Eaton Shield introduced in memory of the Association treasurer who passed a this year. Photograph: SARAH WILSON Archant

Thomas Mills High School from Framlingham will represent Suffolk in the national schools’ finals at Woodhall Spa on July 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taylor Crisp (left) with the Sam Jaggard Trophy and Max Weaver with the Nick Reiss Trophy, two important Suffolk Junior golf awards. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED Taylor Crisp (left) with the Sam Jaggard Trophy and Max Weaver with the Nick Reiss Trophy, two important Suffolk Junior golf awards. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Dominic Rudd, Harry Brinded and George Austin won the Suffolk Schools’ Golf Association Championship at Fynn Valley with 70 points. Two scores out of three count.

Runners-up, Northgate, might also qualify for a place in the finals. Their team was Natasha Gregory, Reegan Marshall and Will Garland with 66 points. They beat Culford A (Nihal Shah, Georgia Parker and William Kibbler) on count back.

There were 49 players (41 boys and eight girls) from 14 schools in the field.

The best scratch score was 73 from Rudd, aged 13. Runner-up was Marshall with 76. The best girl was Parker with 85.

Will Farley, left, and Kelvin Vince with the Joe Proudfoot Memorial Cup. Photograph: JAMES MARKHAM Will Farley, left, and Kelvin Vince with the Joe Proudfoot Memorial Cup. Photograph: JAMES MARKHAM

Handicap Division One: Harry Tibble (Kesgrave HS) 81-13-68, Nihal Shah 78-7-71. Division Two: 39pts: Louis Jordan (St Felix). 34: Joe McGregor (Ipswich). Girl: 34: Emilie Thomas (County Upper).

Any player interested in playing in Suffolk Schools’ events should contact sarahwilsonpga@gmail.com

Rudd also shone at the Suffolk under-18 and under-16 coaching at Aldeburgh under Keith Preston and Lawrence Dodd.

He won the skills tests by two points from Teddy Hall and Tyler Weaver (both Bury St Edmunds). All three were invited to attend the final coaching session of the under 18 group.

This year three boys in the under 18 age group, George Fricker, Alfie Halil and Habebul Islam who hold plus handicaps have been receiving their county coaching with the county men’s team.

Every year the Suffolk Junior Committee awards the Nick Reiss Memorial Trophy to a junior who has excelled not only in performances but also in the way they conduct themselves and show an example to their peers.

The Sam Jaggard Trophy is awarded to a player in the under 16 age group who has demonstrated similar attributes.

The Nick Reiss Trophy was awarded to Max Weaver (Bury St Edmunds) who has shown great maturity in captaining the under 16 team in a successful season. He led by example in the way he has played and conducted himself on and off the course. He had the distinction of beating an England junior in the under 16 England Golf South East Group League.

The Sam Jaggard Trophy was awarded to Taylor Crisp (Woodbridge) who came into golf relatively late, never having been involved with the under 12s or under 14s. He has set a good example by working hard at his game which has led to the reduction in his handicap to three.

++++++++++++

Habebul Islam (Ipswich) and Lily May Humphreys of Stoke by Nayland were among talented sports teenagers who have received a £1,000 funding boost from SportsAid Suffolk.

The money was raised by business people involved in the Ipswich Sporting Lunch Club.

Adam Baker, a trustee with SportsAid Eastern said: “Without the charity’s support many of these youngsters would face a tough decision on whether to continue training and competing.”

Both Islam and Humphreys were competing in the Italian Amateur Championships last week. Humphreys, a Curtis Cup player, finished in fourth place with rounds of 70 70 74 and 77 at Is Molas.

Habebul had a disappointing tournament missing the cut at Acaya. Two other Suffolk county players, James Biggs (Diss) and Monty Scowsill (Aldeburgh), played all four rounds.

Biggs finished in 11th place with rounds of 81 72 68 and 72.

After a slow start Scowsill had a bright finish. He had rounds of 83 77 72 and 69.

There were high winds on the opening day which accounted for high scoring.

++++++++++++

The Suffolk county team won a friendly foursomes match against a team of professionals by three matches to one at Hintlesham on Sunday.

Rookery Park’s Chris Soanes and Calvin Sherwood won the point for the professionals beating Jed Seeley (Newton Green) and Chris Fleming (Ipswich) 2 and 1 in an excellent match.

The winning Suffolk pairs were George Fricker (Ufford Park) and Adam Sheldrake (Felixstowe Ferry), Jack Cardy (Hintlesham) and Ben Sayers (Felixstowe Ferry) together with Chris Vince (Haverhill) and Josh Driver (Diss).

Hugo Dobson (Woodbridge) withdrew from the professional team because he heard on Saturday afternoon that he was booked to fly to the United States to caddy for Tyrrell Hatton on the PGA Tour.

Hatton, who missed the cut at eight over par in the Valspar Championship last week, decided on a change of caddy. Dobson has caddied for him in the Far East in the past. They have been friends since their junior days.

With the Masters starting at Augusta on April 11, there could be exciting times ahead for Dobson.

++++++++++++

Rushmere’s Kelvin Vince and Will Farley won the Suffolk PGA Joe Proudfoot Memorial Cup better ball at Felixstowe Ferry with a round of six under par 66.

Farley birdied the final two holes against the wind. At the 17th he had a drive and a three-wood to 10 feet. At the final hole his driver and wedge put him three feet from the pin. He had five other birdies.

Joint runners-up were Alex Lucas (Ipswich Golf Centre) and home professional Andrew Robinson whose 67 put them level with Aldeburgh’s Keith Preston and James Markham.

Other leading scores: 68: Dan Skriabin (Thorpeness) and Luke Tyler (Bramford Golf Centre). 69: Andrew Collison (Bungay) and Tony Dobson (Stonham Barns). 71: Andy Goodridge (Bury Golf Range) and Ali Hall (Halesworth).

The event was rearranged from November when it was called off because of bad weather.

++++++++++++

The final Suffolk Winter Alliance event of the season on Sunday was dominated by Haverhill players on their home course.

The winning team, with any two scores from four to count, was Martin Mansfield, Gerry Scott, Terry Lyons and Mark Firman with 86 Stableford points.

Runners-up on count back with 85 points were Haverhill’s Andy Fish, John Mair with Laurie and James Hastie.

Third place went to Brian and Christian Lever of Beccles with Mike Verhelst and P Markey of Bury St Edmunds.

Paul Wilby, the only professional in the field, had a round of five over par 75 in warm weather with very little wind.

Graham Vandervord of Stoke by Nayland won the order of merit although he did not play in this event.

Other scores

84: P Bartlett, S Turner, S Rex, R Parker.

82: J Sandford, I Thompson, I McKay, M Curtis; R Gritty, C Briggs, M Tibbenham, W Darling; P Wilby, M Robinson, S Cousins, R Toone.

78: T Broomfield, P Bowers, H Bavester, J Warwick; C Leathers, M Eaton, M Turnbull, M Harradine.

77: L O’Donovan, S Brown, D Ridgeon, S Pollexfen.

76: R Davies, M Moore, P Jay, T Mitchell; J Smith, E Fisher, D Yates, J Williams.

74: G Holland, P Nuttall, I Harvey, R Walters.

72: I Benson, D Brace, T Warren, T Brace; A Garrett, C Whyatt, N Salmon, D Matter.

71: I Smith, K Hodgson, D Goddard, R Bland.

70: R Hood, L Norman, R Holmes, M Milner; B Hitchcock, R Reid, S Tree, B Castle.

68: J Snow, M Baxter, S Lythell, J Partridge.

67: P Lockwood, S Lockwood, A Cunningham, D Cunningham; D Roope, T Daniels, M Parkinson, P Mallinson.

63: L Fish, M Williamson, B Paton. P Garnett.

++++++++++++

Three professionals tied for first place after rounds of two-over-par 74 at the March Thetford ProAm.

Saffron Walden’s Ben Kerr picked the best partner to finish top of the ProAm scores.

Ben and Matt Hartley combined for a total of 40 points, one better than Caroline Grady and Tony Belmonte (Bawburgh) and Andy Cotton (Ufford Park) and John Banks (Bury St Edmunds).

Andy Marshall (Dereham) and Chris Soanes (Rookery Park) matched Ben Kerr’s round of 74.

The AmAm was won by Steve Plumb and Tim Smith (Saffron Walden) with 40 points.