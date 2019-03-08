Suffolk Youth Cup Finals Day: Hat-trick for Ipswich Valley Rangers

Ipswich Valley Rangers score their second goal in the Girls' Under-14 Cup Final against Waveney Lionesses. Picture: SUFFOLK FA Archant

Ipswich Valley Rangers won three titles at the Crown Imperial Youth Cup Finals Day, writes Nick Garnham.

They were successful in the Boys' Under-12 Cup Final, defeating Kirkley & Pakefield 3-2 on penalties - the only final not to be settled in normal time - following a 1-1 draw.

IVR also won the Girls' Under-13 Cup Final, M'Leah Wright scoring six times in their 13-1 victory over East Bergholt United, and the Girls' Under-14 Cup Final, winning 3-0 versus Waveney Lionesses.

They were among a total of ten Youth Cup finals organised by Suffolk FA which were held at the Ipswich Town Training Centre at Playford Road with the help of Ipswich Wanderers FC on Sunday.

There were two county cups apiece for AFC Sudbury and Needham Market, Needham edging the three head-to-head finals two-to-one, although it was AFC Sudbury won lifted the Boys' Under-15 Minor Cup after a thrilling final ended 5-4 in their favour.

AFC Sudbury also claimed the Boys' Under-13 Cup thanks to a 5-1 success in the final against Whitton United.

Bacton United 89, who first team play in the KBB NEFF Suffolk Junior Cup Final at Portman Road on Tuesday evening, beat Bury Town Saints 2-1 in the Boys' Under-18 Cup Final.

Stowupland Falcons, who won last season's Girls' Under-15 Cup, took home the Girls' Under-16 Cup after a narrow 2-1 triumph versus Capel Plough.

Just a week after refereeing the SSE Women's FA Cup Final in front of 43,264 spectators at Wembley, Suffolk official Abi Byrne was an assistant referee for the final.

Results :

Boys' Under-12 Cup Final: Ipswich Valley Rangers Blue 1 Kirkley & Pakefield Royals 1 - Ipswich Valley Rangers won 3-2 on pens.

Boys' Under-13 Cup Final: AFC Sudbury 5 Whitton United 1.

Boys' Under-14 Cup Final: AFC Sudbury 0 Needham Market 1.

Boys' Under-15 Cup Final: AFC Sudbury 5 Needham Market 4.

Boys' Under-16 Cup Final: AFC Sudbury 3 Needham Market 4.

Suffolk Boys' Under-18 Cup Final: Bacton United 2 Bury Town Saints 1.

Girls' Under-12 Cup Final: Waveney 2 Haverhill Rovers 0.

Girls' Under-13 Cup Final: Ipswich Valley Rangers 13 East Bergholt United 1.

Girls' Under-14 Cup Final: Waveney 0 Ipswich Valley Rangers 3.

Girls' Under-16 Cup Final: Capel Plough 1 Stowupland Falcons 2.