Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Suffolk Youth Cup Finals Day: Hat-trick for Ipswich Valley Rangers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 15 May 2019

Ipswich Valley Rangers score their second goal in the Girls’ Under-14 Cup Final against Waveney Lionesses. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Ipswich Valley Rangers score their second goal in the Girls' Under-14 Cup Final against Waveney Lionesses. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Archant

Ipswich Valley Rangers won three titles at the Crown Imperial Youth Cup Finals Day, writes Nick Garnham.

They were successful in the Boys' Under-12 Cup Final, defeating Kirkley & Pakefield 3-2 on penalties - the only final not to be settled in normal time - following a 1-1 draw.

IVR also won the Girls' Under-13 Cup Final, M'Leah Wright scoring six times in their 13-1 victory over East Bergholt United, and the Girls' Under-14 Cup Final, winning 3-0 versus Waveney Lionesses.

They were among a total of ten Youth Cup finals organised by Suffolk FA which were held at the Ipswich Town Training Centre at Playford Road with the help of Ipswich Wanderers FC on Sunday.

There were two county cups apiece for AFC Sudbury and Needham Market, Needham edging the three head-to-head finals two-to-one, although it was AFC Sudbury won lifted the Boys' Under-15 Minor Cup after a thrilling final ended 5-4 in their favour.

AFC Sudbury also claimed the Boys' Under-13 Cup thanks to a 5-1 success in the final against Whitton United.

Bacton United 89, who first team play in the KBB NEFF Suffolk Junior Cup Final at Portman Road on Tuesday evening, beat Bury Town Saints 2-1 in the Boys' Under-18 Cup Final.

Stowupland Falcons, who won last season's Girls' Under-15 Cup, took home the Girls' Under-16 Cup after a narrow 2-1 triumph versus Capel Plough.

Just a week after refereeing the SSE Women's FA Cup Final in front of 43,264 spectators at Wembley, Suffolk official Abi Byrne was an assistant referee for the final.

You may also want to watch:

Results :

Boys' Under-12 Cup Final: Ipswich Valley Rangers Blue 1 Kirkley & Pakefield Royals 1 - Ipswich Valley Rangers won 3-2 on pens.

Boys' Under-13 Cup Final: AFC Sudbury 5 Whitton United 1.

Boys' Under-14 Cup Final: AFC Sudbury 0 Needham Market 1.

Boys' Under-15 Cup Final: AFC Sudbury 5 Needham Market 4.

Boys' Under-16 Cup Final: AFC Sudbury 3 Needham Market 4.

Suffolk Boys' Under-18 Cup Final: Bacton United 2 Bury Town Saints 1.

Girls' Under-12 Cup Final: Waveney 2 Haverhill Rovers 0.

Girls' Under-13 Cup Final: Ipswich Valley Rangers 13 East Bergholt United 1.

Girls' Under-14 Cup Final: Waveney 0 Ipswich Valley Rangers 3.

Girls' Under-16 Cup Final: Capel Plough 1 Stowupland Falcons 2.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Suffolk Market Events is named ‘Best Rural Enterprise’ in the East of England

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events at Sudbury Farmers Market Picture: Nigel Brown

Condition of man found unconscious in street improves but mystery remains

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists