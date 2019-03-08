Sudbury have to make 'proper strides' in promotion push this season, says Morsley

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley, left, alongside assistant Lee Norfolk, looking for his side to start making 'proper strides' this season Photo: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley says he has a 'good feeling' about the season ahead.

The west Suffolk side will start their Bostik North programme on August 17, having made two key signings in former Braintree players Adam Bailey-Dennis and Sean Marks.

Both will add experience to the Sudbury set-up as Morsley says it is time for his team to make 'proper strides' in a bid for promotion.

"I'm very pleased to have both Adam and Sean on board adding to our squad," Morsley said.

"Adam will certainly add steel to our defence and I have a good feeling about the season ahead.

"We are in year three of our project and this season we have got to start making proper strides in getting promotion.

"Young players we have brought through like Tom Dettmar and Ben Hunter aren't academy boys anymore.

"They are good established non-league players now and I want to see them continue to kick on."

Only Bowers & Pitsea ended up being promoted from Bostik North last season and although Morsley feels they were head and shoulders the best side, he knows it still leaves plenty of decent teams left in the division - although no-one he feels Sudbury can't match.

"Yes, Bowers were the best team, but the four who made the play-offs all had inconsistent periods," Morsley added.

"When we were having good spells we were as good as any of them.

"At home we always have the ability to be hard to beat on our pitch. But we need to do that on our travels and I think this season that will be the case.

"We conceded too many goals from set-pieces last season and hence the signing of Adam Bailey-Dennis, we also lost Joe Whight which was a huge blow with injury and alot of the younger players were running on empty near the end.

"We will certainly manage our younger players a bit better this season with game time.

"And I feel we won't be far away from that top four."

