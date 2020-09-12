Video

Watch former Ipswich defender Smith perform impressive haka for Colchester initiation

Former Ipswich Town stalwart Tommy Smith is now at Colchester. Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL 2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club

Tommy Smith has clearly made a good first impression with his Colchester United team-mates.

The former Ipswich defender signed for the League Two club earlier this summer following a successful trial spell and made his debut in the Carabao Cup loss to Reading last weekend.

His league debut should come later today when the U’s face Bradford City at Valley Parade and, ahead of that game, has performed the traditional ‘initiation song’ for his team-mates.

But instead of showing off the power of his vocal cords, the New Zealand international, who became a father earlier this week, has instead performed a traditional Haka – the traditional Maori challenge.

Smith’s team-mates appeared to be impressed.

The New Zealand football team aren’t able to perform the haka prior to matches due to FIFA rules but have done so after games and also do so in private team sessions.

Smith was born in England but has dual nationality with New Zealand given he grew up in the country and has won 38 caps, appearing at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He could face England in a friendly at Wembley later this year.