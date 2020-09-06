‘There is no doubt in my mind that this is the year! 100 points 100 goals!’ - Town fans react as Blues beat Bristol Rovers on opening day
PUBLISHED: 10:30 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 06 September 2020
The #itfc on Twitter made for some positive reading yesterday and this morning as Town cruised to a fine 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup.
Town got their new season off to a very decent start yesterday and Town fans were in good heart afterwards.
Two goals from Freddie Sears and one from Luke Chambers saw Town beat Bristol Rovers 3-0.
It made the world of #itfc Twitter a very positive place... as you can see!
Here are some of our favourites! Plus #GAMEDAY, with Ross Halls
