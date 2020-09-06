Video

‘There is no doubt in my mind that this is the year! 100 points 100 goals!’ - Town fans react as Blues beat Bristol Rovers on opening day

Luke Chambers is congratulated by Teddy Bishop, Alan Judge and Toto Nsiala after his header put Ipswich Town 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller Archant

The #itfc on Twitter made for some positive reading yesterday and this morning as Town cruised to a fine 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Town got their new season off to a very decent start yesterday and Town fans were in good heart afterwards.

Two goals from Freddie Sears and one from Luke Chambers saw Town beat Bristol Rovers 3-0.

It made the world of #itfc Twitter a very positive place... as you can see!

Here are some of our favourites! Plus #GAMEDAY, with Ross Halls

A nice reality check of how good we actually are yesterday at this level . We beat a league one team 3-0 now let's beat the rest of them and put points on the table and get the hell out of this league ASAP #itfc we are a good team — Mark Dowling (@Ipswichmark) September 6, 2020

Just watched some highlights from yesterday... there is no doubt in my mind that this is the year ! 100 points 100 goals !!!! #itfc #lambertin — Shaun Webb (@Shaunwebb10) September 6, 2020

Very early days, but think Lambert deserves a bit of credit. Has rightly took a hammering, but looks like he's learnt from last years mistakes. Given the team a formation and style to perfect and saying the right things about players keeping the shirt rather than rotation. #itfc — Phil Marshall (@tractorphil79) September 6, 2020

#ITFC 3-0 and https://t.co/9xcMrnPFvD I've seen us play for a long time — andrew barnard (@Felstedboy) September 5, 2020

Generally Towns play has been really enjoyable to watch. Highlight for me was a ball round the corner from Dozzell to Ward which was fantastic. That's the talent he has. We just have to see it more consistently #itfc — Simon English Ⓥ (@SimonEnglish10) September 5, 2020