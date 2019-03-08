Video
Watch and vote: Who is the best midfield signing Ipswich Town have ever made?
PUBLISHED: 12:38 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 12 April 2019
Ipswich Town fans were delighted to see mercurial midfielder Alan Judge ink a new deal at the club last week - but who’s the best midfield signing that the Blues have ever made?
Judge signed a two year deal at Portman Road after impressing since arriving at the club from Brentford earlier this year, and will be a key player as Town look to bounce back from almost certain relegation.
And Town have a rich history of signing midfield stars - but who would make the top 5, and who should be number one?
Sports visual specialist Ross Halls takes a look at the contenders - do you agree?
Have your say below and vote in our poll!