Watch and vote: Who is the best midfield signing Ipswich Town have ever made?

PUBLISHED: 12:38 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 12 April 2019

Matt Holland became an icon at Ipswich Town - but is he the best midfield signing the club's ever made? Picture: Alban Donohoe

Matt Holland became an icon at Ipswich Town - but is he the best midfield signing the club's ever made? Picture: Alban Donohoe

Ipswich Town fans were delighted to see mercurial midfielder Alan Judge ink a new deal at the club last week - but who’s the best midfield signing that the Blues have ever made?

Judge signed a two year deal at Portman Road after impressing since arriving at the club from Brentford earlier this year, and will be a key player as Town look to bounce back from almost certain relegation.

MORE: Judge on decision to stay at Town

And Town have a rich history of signing midfield stars - but who would make the top 5, and who should be number one?

Sports visual specialist Ross Halls takes a look at the contenders - do you agree?

Have your say below and vote in our poll!

