Championship clubs eyeing Town striker Jackson as contract talks stall

Kayden Jackson has scored 11 goals for Ipswich this season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson is being eyed by teams in the Championship after failing to agree a new contract with the Blues, we understand.

Kayden Jackson volleys home the winner against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kayden Jackson volleys home the winner against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The former Accrington forward, who sits atop the club’s 2019/20 scoring charts alongside James Norwood on 11 goals, had been in discussions with the Blues for several months and at one stage was close to signing a new long-term deal.

However no agreement was reached and talks had cooled prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, although there is the potential for them to resume in the future.

His current terms expire next summer, with the club holding the option to extend that deal until the summer of 2022.

Kayden Jackson is on the radar of a string of Championship clubs. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson is on the radar of a string of Championship clubs. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jackson has been watched by clubs in the third tier during what had been an impressive season for the Blues, while League One rivals Peterborough have been long-term admirers of the striker after coming close to securing his signature prior to his move to Portman Road in the summer of 2018.

Jackson’s 36 appearances in 2019/20 means he has played more games than any other member of the Town squad, with the Blues winning all nine games in which he has scored.

He also has seven assists to his name, with only five League One players managing more.