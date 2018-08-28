Partly Cloudy

Chalobah trains with full England squad ahead of United States clash

PUBLISHED: 17:10 14 November 2018

Trevoh Chalobah has been training with the full England squad today ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with the United States tomorrow night.

Chalobah, on loan at Ipswich from Chelsea for the season, worked with Gareth Southgate’s side at St George’s Park ahead of the game.

The young midfielder is with the England Under 20s squad for two matches during the international break, with the first coming against Germany at Colchester on Monday night.

Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell are also in that squad, while Titus Bramble is serving as a guest coach.

Chalobah previously trained with the full England side prior to last summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Tomorrow night’s England game serves as a final farewell to record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, with the DC United striker set to play as a substitute in the game at Wembley.

Former Ipswich loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers is in the USA squad, as is former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann’s goalkeeper son, Jonathan.

