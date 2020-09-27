E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'My fav mug is on top of the table, coincidentally, where #itfc are!' - Town's twitter army out in force!

PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 27 September 2020

Jon Nolan congratulates Teddy Bishop after he had opened the scoring for Town in their 2-0 victory. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Top of the table and three wins from three. Ipswich Town’s twitter army are rightly enjoying life.

Three wins out of three and three clean sheets.

Ipswich Town sit top of the League One table. Early days, of course. But why not enjoy?

Town fans on twitter certainly are!

Here is a selection of fans’ views and thoughts after the win over Rochdale.

