‘My fav mug is on top of the table, coincidentally, where #itfc are!’ - Town’s twitter army out in force!
PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 27 September 2020
Archant
Top of the table and three wins from three. Ipswich Town’s twitter army are rightly enjoying life.
Three wins out of three and three clean sheets.
Ipswich Town sit top of the League One table. Early days, of course. But why not enjoy?
Town fans on twitter certainly are!
Here is a selection of fans’ views and thoughts after the win over Rochdale.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.