‘My fav mug is on top of the table, coincidentally, where #itfc are!’ - Town’s twitter army out in force!

Jon Nolan congratulates Teddy Bishop after he had opened the scoring for Town in their 2-0 victory. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Archant

Top of the table and three wins from three. Ipswich Town’s twitter army are rightly enjoying life.

Lots planned the next few days thanks to some much needed time away from work to recharge my batteries.

But for now, it's a #coffee in my fav mug, which I put on top of the table, coincidentally, exactly where #itfc are too ! ☺️#happydays #topoftheleague pic.twitter.com/Wt3aKWiVsi — Victoria (@Vicky4244) September 27, 2020

Three wins out of three and three clean sheets.

Ipswich Town sit top of the League One table. Early days, of course. But why not enjoy?

Town fans on twitter certainly are!

Here is a selection of fans’ views and thoughts after the win over Rochdale.

Sunday's are always a billion times better when your team has won . #itfc — Mark Dowling (@Ipswichmark) September 27, 2020

Dozzell deniers take a look at the beginning of play for the second goal. He won the ball in midfield, made a pass, chased play downfield, made himself available for the ball prior to it being played into the box. Long may it continue #itfc — Jason (@Hola_Jase) September 27, 2020

3 pts ✅



Happy days - on to the next one! #itfc — S¥MØNDS (@AshleySymonds92) September 26, 2020

