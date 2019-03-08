Partly Cloudy

Woolpit beat Ipswich, while Hadleigh and Worlington share tied match

PUBLISHED: 14:41 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 30 April 2019

Andy Northcote, who scored 75 and took two for 29 in Woolpit's win over Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Andy Northcote, who scored 75 and took two for 29 in Woolpit's win over Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woolpit, boosted by another big score from Andy Northcote, made it two wins out of two in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship with a 47-run win at Ipswich in the Suffolk derby on Saturday.

Northcote had struck an unbeaten century in the opening day win at Halstead, and he was again in dominant form with a score of 75 in Woolpit's 219 for nine off 45 overs, after Ipswich captain Damien Smith had won the toss and elected to field.

Suffolk coach Northcote put on 51 for the first wicket with skipper Will Parker (25), added 46 for the second wicket with Oliver Ross (17) and a further 50 with James Bradwell (33 off 24 balls) for the third wicket.

South-African born Northcote faced 79 balls for his 75, while Ismail Mohammed (7-0-42-3) was the most successful of the Ipswich bowlers. Smith took two for 41 off his 10 overs.

Ipswich lost Joe Rusby (2) early on in their reply, but were in a good position thanks to 37 runs apiece from Rob Southall and Nicholas Johnson, which advanced the score on to 78 for one.

However, both were then dismissed by Chris Wells in quick succession, while Northcote (10-02-29-2) accounted for danger-men Mark Burch (26) and Smith (6) as Ipswich finished on 172 for eight.

Defending champions Worlington were involved in an exciting tied match, at home to Suffolk rivals Hadleigh.

James Watson notched a century in Worlington's commanding 322 for four, off 50 overs. Watson faced 120 balls for his knock of 118.

There were half-century stands between Graham Ford (57) and Ziaf Kulasi (24), and then Ford and Watson, before all-rounder Mark Nunn (89 not out) added 137 for the fourth wicket with Watson.

Hadleigh struggled along to 60 for three, before Josh Davey (110) and Kudzai Maunze (79) shared a superb fourth-wicket partnership of 173.

A quickfire 29 from Kyle Tanner, supported by Callum Morrin (24 not out) almost saw Hadleigh home, but they finished on 322 for seven in a tied contest.

Elsewhere, an unbeaten 77 from South Africcan Dick Bruwer saw Wivenhoe to a six-wicket win at Halstead.

