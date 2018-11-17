Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Opinion

Stu says: Five observations as Ipswich Town U23s put five goals past Crystal Palace

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:00 19 November 2018

Ipswich Town U23s celebrate one of their five goals Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town U23s celebrate one of their five goals Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town’s Under-23s beat their Crystal Palace counterparts 5-2 at Playford Road this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Ben Folami battles for the ball during the 5-2 win over Palace. Picture: ROSS HALLSBen Folami battles for the ball during the 5-2 win over Palace. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fantastic five

This was a table-topping clash, but Ipswich eased to victory as the goals once again flowed for Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg’s young guns at a cold and wet Playford Road.

The Blues broke the deadlock when Shane McLoughlin gobbled up a close-range rebound after Conor McKendry’s free-kick was fumbled (8). McLoughlin then turned provider when providing a fine deep cross for Ben Folami to finish (20).

McKendry’s neat side-footed finish from just inside the area made it three (41) before Kian Flanagan pulled one back from the spot, following a Corrie Ndaba handball, right on half-time.

Conor McKendry celebrates his goal with Kai Brown and Shane McLoughlin Picture: ROSS HALLSConor McKendry celebrates his goal with Kai Brown and Shane McLoughlin Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town restored their three-goal advantage when Kai Brown poked past the advancing keeper following a strong run by Idris El Mizouni (56).

And although Nick Tavares headed in for Palace (86), Town had the last say thanks to Folami’s fine footwork and clever finish (90).

TOWN: Wright, Cotter, C Smith, Ndaba, Kenlock (Clements 61); McGavin, El Mizouni (Dobra 72); McKendry, McLoughlin, Folami; K Brown. Unused: Ware, Marshall.

Idris El Mizouni in action Picture: ROSS HALLSIdris El Mizouni in action Picture: ROSS HALLS

Forgotten fringe men

Several young players made their senior debuts or were on the fringes of the first team towards the back end of the 2017/18 campaign, but have been nowhere near since.

None of them did their chances any harm here, but whether it’s enough to force their way into Paul Lambert’s plans remains to be seen.

Folami took his two goals well, especially the second, controlling the ball dead out the sky before finishing expertly on the angle. The Australian has a match sharpness about him following his recent exploits at the AFC U19 Championships in Indonesia.

Conor McKendry makes it three Picture: ROSS HALLSConor McKendry makes it three Picture: ROSS HALLS

Shane McLoughlin, captaining the side from a free-roaming No.10 role, provided plenty of energy and clever movement.

It was Conor McKendry who really caught the eye though. The Northern Irishman constantly cut inside from the right onto his favoured left foot and was at the heart of most things. His set-piece delivery was dangerous too.

Style of play

Stuart Taylor (left) and Matt Gill (second left) watch on as Ipswich Town beat Crystal Palace U23s on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLSStuart Taylor (left) and Matt Gill (second left) watch on as Ipswich Town beat Crystal Palace U23s on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

As has been the case all season, the system and style mirrored that of the first team.

You could see the Lambert influence already. The two full-backs, Barry Cotter and Myles Kenlock, took up incredibly high starting positions. That allowed the inverted wingers, McKendry and Folami, to drift inside onto their favoured feet.

The two centre-backs, Ndaba and Chris Smith, split down the sides of the box to provide short options at every goal kick.

In terms of the high press, there was a notable five seconds of fury every time the Blues lost possession in the final third. The attacking players hunted in packs and forced mistakes.

Conor McKendry Picture: ROSS HALLSConor McKendry Picture: ROSS HALLS

Notable absentees

Lambert was not in attendance, but his assistant Stuart Taylor, first team coach Matt Gill and fitness coach Jim Henry were.

Teddy Bishop, who played an hour of a behind-closed-doors 5-1 win against QPR last Wednesday afternoon, was not involved. The hope is that his absence was precautionary as Town carefully manage this latest comeback.

Danny Rowe, Cole Skuse and Matthew Pennington were watching on. Picture: ROSS HALLSDanny Rowe, Cole Skuse and Matthew Pennington were watching on. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Teenage attacker Jack Lankester, who has been impressing in these games, watched from the sidelines. That would suggest he will have some role to play in Friday night’s game against West Brom at Portman Road.

Cole Skuse, Matt Pennington and Danny Rowe all took it upon themselves to take a watching brief on what was a day off for the senior squad.

Contrasting fortunes

Town are five points adrift at the foot of the Championship, but their Under-23s are now five points clear at the top of the Professional Development League South Division.

Their record reads P13 W7 D5 L1 F35 A14.

You can never read too much into these fixtures. They are a million miles away from what first team football is like and, especially the ones played at training grounds, lack intensity. It’s easy to see why most managers favour loan spells away for younger players.

No-one should look at these results alone and suggest that suddenly promoting a swathe of youngsters is going to be the answer to all Lambert’s problems.

A winning habit can be infectious though. And this season, for the first time in a long time, you can see the transition from youth to senior football being a lot smoother.

Topic Tags:

Opinion Stu says: Five observations as Ipswich Town U23s put five goals past Crystal Palace

35 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town U23s celebrate one of their five goals Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under-23s beat their Crystal Palace counterparts 5-2 at Playford Road this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

New Ipswich coach Gill on his Norwich past, playing under Lambert and Town’s young stars

15:43 Andy Warren
New first-team coach Matt Gill, pictured at training with Paul Lambert. Picture: Ross Halls

ANDY WARREN spoke to new Ipswich Town first-team coach Matt Gill about his time at Norwich and his start to life under Paul Lambert at Portman Road.

Lambert to watch Town trio in action for England U20s tonight

07:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell could make his second appearance for England Under-20s at Colchester tonight. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town trio Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Trevoh Chalobah could have the chance to impress the club’s new management when England’s Under-20s take on Germany in Colchester tonight (7pm ko).

Opinion Fuller Flavour: So proud to be a Town fan as almost 1,000 tickets are donated for West Brom game

06:00
Great fans.... Ipswich Town fans Photo: STEVE WALLER

Fuller Flavour

Nostalgia On this day in Town’s history: Haynes scores twice as Town beat Norwich

06:00 Ross Halls
In 2006, Town beat Norwich 3-1 at Portman Road

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we remember when Danny Haynes scored twice against Norwich as Town win the East Anglian derby

‘He needs to be a little bit fitter’ – Lambert keen to see more from Rowe

Yesterday, 12:00 Stuart Watson
Danny Rowe is given instructions by Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Stuart Taylor ahead of coming on against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says winger Danny Rowe needs to get fitter if he is to feature more for the first team.

Nostalgia “Stop that at once Ted, you’ll kill him.”... One sports writer’s Ipswich Town memories of Sir Alf Ramsey

Yesterday, 09:00
England team manager Alf Ramsey (sitting right) and trainer Harold Sheperdson (standing) watch England's victory over Germany in the 1966 World Cup Final. Photo: PA ARCHIVE

Sir Alf Ramsey was one of Ipswich Town and England’s greatest-ever managers. Some would say he WAS the greatest. Few reporters had the access to Sir Alf as former EADT/Ipswich Star and Green’Un editor TONY GARNETT enjoyed. Here are some of his memories

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Jordan Spence scores late equaliser at Hull while Ted downs Man United!

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
Jordan Spence celebrates his second half equaliser against Hull on this day last year

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we feature wins over Leicester City and Manchester United among others.

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

Saturday, November 17, 2018 Stuart Watson
Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Cole Skuse agrees that his team mate and good friend Luke Chambers has probably taken on too much responsibility as Ipswich Town captain.

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Friday, November 16, 2018 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has ruled out Paul Hurst returning to the club following his recent sacking by Ipswich Town.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24