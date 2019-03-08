Breaking

‘100% this will be another stoppage’ - Cage Warriors champ Webb on his first defence against Frederick

Cage Warriors world middleweight champion James Webb will defend his title for the first time against Nathias Frederick at the Hammersmith Apollo – and he’s predicting another highlight reel finish to add to his growing collection.

Colchester’s Webb (6-1 MMA, 4-1 Cage Warriors) has won five straight fights by stoppage, and lifted the prestigious 185lbs strap with an arm triangle submission of Thomas Robertsen at the O2 earlier this moth.

Now he’ll face a foe who’s won seven in a row at the stacked Cage Warriors 106 ‘Night of Champions’ event on June 29 - a night where five belts are set to be on the line.

And for Webb, this first defence seems to be taking on a more personal tone – Frederick (7-2 MMA, 0-0 CW) has been calling for a fight with him, but the SBG Swords product believes he’s simply a class above.

“He was talking something before, after my last win,” Webb, 29, said. “He wants the fight, he got his fight, so it’s just another person to go beat, that’s all it is.

“He’s just going to add to my record and make me 7-1, so thank you.

“100% this will be another another stoppage. I’m in there to finish. I’m not looking to go five rounds, I’m in there to finish fights. I’m going in there to put a performance on, I’ll be looking for the finish – and I will get the finish.

“I believe all my finishes are becoming highlight reels – some very good submissions and a nice little KO and this will be a similar story.”

And, with the Cage Warriors strap around his waist Webb – who also trains at ZR Team Essex – has a golden ticket to the sport’s biggest promotion, the UFC.

Cage Warriors has sent numerous stars to the big show, including the likes of Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping and Dan Hardy, and Webb looks set to be one of those next in line.

When asked how long he’ll remain in Cage Warriors before making the move, Webb said: “I don’t know to be honest!

“As long as they want me, but if they want to push me into the UFC I’m more than happy to go there and represent England as well.”