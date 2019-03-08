5 things we learned after Ipswich Witches' defeat to Poole Pirates

Jake Allen ahead of Brady Kurtz (white helmet) and Ricky Wells (yellow) in heat four. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON looks at 5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches defeat to Poole.

Skipper Danny King with injured Witch Cameron Heeps. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Skipper Danny King with injured Witch Cameron Heeps. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

SNOOZE YOU LOSE

While speedway isn't all about who gets to the first bend first, there is little doubt doing it helps.

The Witches were simply not at the races in this department against the Pirates.

And it is not the first time.

Swindon destroyed the Witches going into the first and second turns two weeks ago and the Pirates did the same.

Yet all the Witches have shown they can gate. They must find that 'grunt' from the starts.

NEW BOYS DID OK

Witches promoter Chris Louis with Pirates team manager Neil Middleditch ahead of the Ipswich v Poole meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches promoter Chris Louis with Pirates team manager Neil Middleditch ahead of the Ipswich v Poole meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Niels Kristian Iversen and James Sarjeant, although not stopping a Witches defeat, both did well against Poole.

Iversen looks the classy No.1 the Witches need, while Sarjeant did little wrong with two good passes on Tomas Jonasson.

Changes to a team are never greeted by everyone with glee. But the Witches management have got this right.

Now it is up the 'engine room' of the team... .Chris Harris, Richard Lawson, Danny King and the returning Cameron Heeps to back Iversen up.

Jake Allen inside Nico Covatti and Niels-Kristian Iversen in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jake Allen inside Nico Covatti and Niels-Kristian Iversen in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

NO DAMP SQUIB

This has been a triumphant return to the big time for Ipswich Speedway in the Premiership in 2019.

Crowds are up, the riders have been magnificent home and away.

But the team now needs to see it home.

This isn't about bikes and set-up, it's about mental strength - something the Witches have shown in abundance so far this campaign.

They have to regroup as a group and talk this through. The season is now on a knife-edge.

Chris Harris tries the inside run on Nico Covatti in heat five but it was the Pirates who scored a 5-1. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Chris Harris tries the inside run on Nico Covatti in heat five but it was the Pirates who scored a 5-1. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

But it could fall as positively as it could negatively.

FOXHALL FANS

I mention them often, but again the support for the Witches was immense against Poole.

New signing Niels-Kristian Iversen checks out the Foxhall circuit ahead of the Ipswich v Poole meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com New signing Niels-Kristian Iversen checks out the Foxhall circuit ahead of the Ipswich v Poole meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

If all speedway tracks had the same attendances Ipswich enjoy, the sport would be in a better place.

The fans must stick by a team who have done so much to get them to the position they find themselves. The team must also see it home and reward the fans.

UP NEXT...

It's Swindon at Foxhall next Thursday and Poole away on Sept 16th to finish the regular season for the Witches.

A win against either I suspect will be more than enough to see them home and hosed into the play-offs. I still think one point could be enough. Other teams like Belle Vue, Wolves and King's Lynn are breathing down the Witches' necks. But they also need wins and probably away wins at that!

So much still to ride for, but at least it is in the Witches own hands.