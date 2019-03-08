Ipswich Witches announce Premiership play-off final dates

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches will face either the Swindon Robins or Wolverhampton Wolves in the Premiership Play-Off final over two legs on Thursday 10th October and Monday 14th October.

The home leg of the final will be held on Thursday 10th October at Foxhall Stadium with both Swindon and Wolverhampton opting to have the second leg of the final on home shale on Monday 14th October. Both teams finished higher than Ipswich in the Premiership table, giving them the choice to race the decisive second leg at home.

Promoter Chris Louis has frozen admission prices for this event.

Tickets are available on the gate and are priced at £18 for adults, £16 for concessions (60+), £5 for students (16-17). Children 15 and under go free. Official programmes are priced at £3 and are available at the stadium. Car parking is free for all supporters.

Debit and credit card payments are accepted. Season tickets are not valid for this meeting although holders will still be able to purchase their tickets at the Season Ticket gate.

Swindon and Wolverhampton race the first leg of their play-off semi-final this Thursday at the Abbey Stadium before heading to Monmore Green for the second leg on Monday 7th October.