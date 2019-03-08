Never say die! 5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches' win over Belle Vue

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins calls his riders together for a team talk ahead of the Belle Vue meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON takes a look at what we learned about Ipswich Witches' win over Belle Vue Aces

Edward Kennett curses his luck after an engine failure whilst leading heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Edward Kennett curses his luck after an engine failure whilst leading heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

GUTS AND GLORY

When Witches fans look back at the 2019 speedway season they will do with a sense of pride.

Not just pride in how their team have performed - certainly up till now. But pride in the fact the riders are racing for 'the Witch'.

The Belle Vue meeting as another classic case-in-point.

On a sticky track and with No.1 Chris Harris again off colour at Foxhall, the other six Witches picked up the mantle and ran with it. Good for them.

It was guts and eventually glory for the Witches.

Referee Mick bates takes a look at the track ahead of the Ipswich v Belle Vue meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Referee Mick bates takes a look at the track ahead of the Ipswich v Belle Vue meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

KENNETT SILENCES THE DOUBTERS

I saw a social media post a couple of weeks ago with something like... 'Why Kennett?'

Well, against the Aces one saw exactly why.

Because Kennett is a small track expert and no mean rider on bigger track either. While others around him were floundering, Kennett was the shining light early on the meeting.

He was man-of-the-meeting in eyes because he was on it from his first race to his last.

A wise acquisition by the Witches.

DUCK TO WATER FOR JAKE

Jake Allen moved into the main body of the team against Belle Vue. But he carried on his excellent form and took to being at No.4 like a duck to water.

Allen is a class rider and can build up a head of steam as well as gate to victory.

His heat 14 pass on Dimitri Berge was so very crucial. It gave the Witches a little breathing space going into the nominated riders heat 15.

FOXHALL FAITHFUL

Krystian Pieszczek picker up drive and rears on the inside of Jaimon Lidsey (white helmet) and Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen in heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek picker up drive and rears on the inside of Jaimon Lidsey (white helmet) and Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen in heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It was a rather subdued start to the meeting against the Aces and the fans could sense it.

Alot of work had been done on a track flooded by a downpour at 4.30pm and it seemed to unsettle everyone.

But as the Witches shrugged off their slow start, they started to win races and the crowd responded. Huge roars around he stadium greeted the latter heats as the Foxhall faithful cheered their side home to victory.

NEXT UP FOR WITCHES

The Witches are on their travels last week as they come close to finishing their away Premiership meetings in the regular season.

King's Lynn away on Monday and Poole away next Thursday. A point apiece from each of those two meetings would be in order. A win at either even more so.