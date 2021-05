Published: 6:30 PM May 20, 2021 Updated: 6:57 PM May 20, 2021

Ipswich Witches begin their 2021 home speedway season at Foxhall Heath with a visit from the Belle Vue Aces, from Manchester, this evening.

Both sides won their opening night meetings on Monday - the Witches at King's Lynn, the Aces at home to Sheffield.

But who will come out on top tonight?

LIVE UPDATES FROM FOXHALL THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT