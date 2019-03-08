Breaking

Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder heading to Ipswich

Electrifying world heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder is coming to Ipswich next month.

The 'Bronze Bomber', known for his freakish punching power and rallying 'Bomb Squad' battle cry, will appear at the town's Regent Theatre on July 25 for an audience with fans.

It comes after Tyson Fury, the man Wilder shared a thrilling draw with in defending his WBC title in America in December, hosted a similar show at the same venue back in February.

Of course, one question which Ipswich fans are sure to ask is when the two will rematch, both having recently blown away opponents in double quick time - Fury stopping Tom Schwarz in two rounds in his Las Vegas debut, and Wilder needing less than a round to separate Dominic Brezeale from his senses in New York.

Wilder is certain to be asked too about Anthony Joshua's shocking upset in New York at the start of the month, the British superstar losing his belts to unheralded challenger Andy Ruiz via seventh round stoppage in a staggering turn of events.

That result leaves Alabama native Wilder, 33, alone with Fury atop the heavyweight tree, boasting a record of 41 wins, no losses and a draw, and having knocked out every man he's faced bar the 'Gypsy King.'

In a statement, organiser Kong Events and MDA Promotions, said: "July 25th will see the Bronze Bomber, USA Olympic hero and current WBC champion, head to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich for an unmissable night.

"Following on from February's event at the very same venue with the Gypsy King Tyson Fury, the most devastating puncher in recent heavyweight history will be revealing all in a fantastic 80-minute interview as well as meeting the fans in a special intimate setting."

Tickets, which start at £20 and go up to £150 for a VIP experience which includes meeting Wilder, are available now on the Ipswich Regent website.