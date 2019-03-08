Partly Cloudy

Worlington thump Halstead to cut gap at the top

PUBLISHED: 12:03 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 01 July 2019

Ziaf Kulasi, who struck 64 off 51 balls in Worlington's big win at Halstead. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Defending champions Worlington crushed Halstead by 207 runs in a one-sided Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship contest at Star Stile.

Worlington skipper, Richard Ford, won the toss and opted to field, and that decision was soon vindicated as the visitors posted a massive 302 all out, boosted by an opening stand of 94 between Graham Ford (53) and Ziaf Kulasi (64).

James Watson (75) and Richard Ford (39) were big contributors, and Mark Nunn weighed in with a quickfire 33 off just 26 balls.

Halstead were skittled out for 95 in their reply, with only opener Chris Rayner (31) hanging around for any real length of time. There were three wickets apiece for Oliver Riddick and Johannes Diseko.

Worlington are still in fourth spot, but they have cut the gap between themselves and leaders Wivenhoe from 26 to 14 points, after the latter suffered only their second defeat of the season, by a 27-run margin at Maldon.

A half-century from Jimmy Ainscough helped Maldon to a total of 200 all out, although at one stage they were looking poised for an even bigger total on 150 for three. Ryan Savill notched figures of 10-0-47-4, and Dirk Bruwer 10-3-30-3.

Wivenhoe sailed along to 105 for one in their reply, Matt Durrell (59) and Tom Durrell (41) having shared a second wicket stand worth 104. But this duo then fell in quick succession.

In the end, Wivenhoe lost their last nine wickets for the addition of just 68 runs, Ian Elliott being the major wicket taker with four for 21 off 8.3 overs to finish on 173 all out.

Basement dwellers Ipswich lost at home to Coggeshall by 57 runs, their ninth defeat from 11, while Hadleigh lost at Mistley by 36 runs.

Khalipha Cele struck an unbeaten 110, off 114 balls, to help Mistley to 263 for four off their 50 overs, aided by Myles Churchill (59) and Daniel Goff (34 not out). Hadleigh finished on 227 for eight, opening bowler Tim Rix (10-2-47-4) having done the early damage.

Woolpit crashed to a nine-wicket defeat at home to Haverhill. Reduced to 27 for six, Woolpit limped to 129 for nine, Haverhill reaching their target inside 37 overs thanks to an unbeaten stand of 131 between Rajan Singh (52no) and Luek Youngs (64no).

Could a McDonald's drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'The next few weeks are massive' – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town's opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

Large amounts of traffic passing through Wherstead Road in Ipswich to avoid disruption on the A14. A new road to the north of Ipswich could move this traffic around the town Picture: GREGG BROWN

55 new homes proposed for Melton site

55 new homes have been proposed for Melton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

