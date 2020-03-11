E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Your Posts

'All I can see in the future is disappointment should Marcus stay as owner'

11 March, 2020 - 19:00
Portman Road

Portman Road

PA Archive/PA Images

We welcome your posts. MARC BOULTON, a long-time Town fan has sent in his thoughts...

Town fans pictured during the 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLSTown fans pictured during the 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

I have been a supporter of Ipswich Town Football Club since 1964 and have seen many ups and downs over those years.

I can also remember when Ray Crawford came to Melton and helped the team to train!

My mother was a season ticket holder for more than 40 years. She went to every home and away game the year we won the UEFA Cup in 1981. It's a great shame over the last 15 years or so we have declined so much.

Unfortunately Ipswich Town are not a glamorous club and never have been, but we more than held our own against the Liverpools and Man Uniteds of this world in the 70s and 80s.

You may also want to watch:

I have no idea what the solution is now but I'm not sure it's Marcus Evans.

All I see in the future is disappointment should Marcus stay as owner.

Let's never forget we have had the two of the greatest managers in English football history (Alf Ramsey and Bobby Robson).

MARC BOULTON

- We welcome guest posts from readers. To contribute please e-mail mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Antiques dealer found dead is named locally – as police continue to question man

Forentic teams at the scene in Capel St Mary. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

WATCH: Dramatic night-vision footage shows children rescued by coastguard

Four 12-year-olds became stuck in mud between Wrabness and Parkeston in Essex on March 10 - this night-vision footage shows the trouble the children found themselves in Picture: MARITIME AND COASTGUARD AGENCY

Could the Copdock Mill queues finally come to an end? Not until 2030!

Traffic is often held up at the Copdock Mill interchange. Picture: ARCHANT

Cat put down after being shot in Suffolk

The cat was found by its owner near Bardwell near the Norfolk/Suffolk border Picture: ARCHANT

New coronavirus statistics show three new cases in East of England

The number of coronavirus cases nationally has risen Picture:Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24