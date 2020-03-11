Your Posts

'All I can see in the future is disappointment should Marcus stay as owner'

Portman Road PA Archive/PA Images

We welcome your posts. MARC BOULTON, a long-time Town fan has sent in his thoughts...

Town fans pictured during the 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Town fans pictured during the 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

I have been a supporter of Ipswich Town Football Club since 1964 and have seen many ups and downs over those years.

I can also remember when Ray Crawford came to Melton and helped the team to train!

My mother was a season ticket holder for more than 40 years. She went to every home and away game the year we won the UEFA Cup in 1981. It's a great shame over the last 15 years or so we have declined so much.

Unfortunately Ipswich Town are not a glamorous club and never have been, but we more than held our own against the Liverpools and Man Uniteds of this world in the 70s and 80s.

I have no idea what the solution is now but I'm not sure it's Marcus Evans.

All I see in the future is disappointment should Marcus stay as owner.

Let's never forget we have had the two of the greatest managers in English football history (Alf Ramsey and Bobby Robson).

MARC BOULTON

